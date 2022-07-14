Anitta exposes celebrities smoking marijuana in a hotel







Anitta and Filipe Ret, co-starring in a clip Photo: Reproduction Instagram / @ filiperet

anita, 29, surprised his followers on Tuesday night, 12, during a live with singer Felipe Ret, 37 years old. While talking to the rapper, the singer showed João Guilherme and Leo Picon smoking marihuana in a hotel.

“I let them smoke, I don’t let them smoke inside because there’s a smell that I hate, but out here you can,” he said. anita, specifying that the use of the substance is allowed outside Brazil. To the situation, including the brother of Jade Picon emphasized that he was not breaking any laws.

“Here you can, here it’s legal. Me and João, we are in Ibiza and we are on this agenda”, said Léo Picon. João Guilherme also commented on the situation without the slightest embarrassment. “We are on this agenda here about marijuana in Ibiza”.

Back to the chat with Filipe Ret, anita stated that he is in favor of legalizing marijuana. She used economic arguments to support her thesis, showing that legalization, accompanied by enforcement, would benefit many lives.

“It had to become a company that pays taxes, instead of leaving these people all rich there, laundering money, I don’t know how. I’m in favor of becoming legal companies. Banning drugs doesn’t make people stop using”, he pointed out. anita.