Anitta meets heartthrob actor from ‘365 Days’ and teaches him to speak Portuguese

Actor Michele Morrone, 31, known for his role in the Netflix movie “365 Days”, won a teacher to learn to speak Portuguese. Nothing more, nothing less than the singer Anitta, 29, who found the heartthrob of the streaming production.

In a video published on Instagram Stories, the singer appears next to the actor asking him to say something in Brazilian Portuguese. Then she teaches Italian to speak in Portuguese expressions such as “Bom dia” and “Tudo bem?”.

The actor also published a video with Anitta. In the images, she jokes that the sequel to the hit Netflix movie will have her as a romantic partner of Michele’s character. “It’s me in the fourth movie. Wait, Italy”, she jokes, which makes the heartthrob laugh. The actor also watched the singer’s show from the side of the stage and commented on the performance: “She knows”.

This isn’t the first time the two’s names have been in the news together. In 2020, when the singer went to Italy, she made a point of inviting Michele to watch her show with Fred de Palma, in Puglia, in the south of the country, and invited him through a message on a social network. However, the heartthrob did not respond and Anitta regretted the actor’s absence. “Michele Morrone didn’t come to my show, unfortunately.”

In turn, in an interview with Quem, Michele stated that he was not present at the show because he did not see the singer’s tag on the social network and did not know her at the time. After the repercussion of the actor’s absence from the show in Rio, he said that he started following Anitta’s career.

“To be honest, I was told that she had tagged me on Instagram, but I didn’t realize it because I get a lot of messages during the day and I’m tagged by a lot of people. I didn’t know who Anitta was before that, but then I looked on Spotify and YouTube and I saw that she was a great artist in Brazil”, he explained.

After this episode, he can only praise the work of the Brazilian singer. “I like the way she makes music, very bubblegum. And her rhythm is really cool,” she commented.