Anitta shows famous people smoking marijuana on a hotel balcony: “Out here you can”

Anitta shows famous people smoking; Leonardo’s son and ex-BBB’s brother were exposed

The singer anita left followers perplexed by delivering an unusual situation while performing a live broadcast with the singer Filipe Ret.

Is that while talking to the rapper, she showed João Guilherme and Leo Picon and delivered that the two were smoking marijuana in a hotel.

“I let them smoke, I don’t let them smoke inside because there is a smell that I hate, but out here you can”, she said. Outside Brazil, the brother of Jade Picon clarified that he was not breaking any laws.

“Here you can, here it’s legal. Me and João, we are in Ibiza and we are on this agenda”, said Jade Picon’s brother. João Guilherme also commented on the situation without the slightest embarrassment. “We are on the agenda here about marijuana in Ibiza”.

🚨 ‘MACONHEIROS’! 🗣️ During a live with Felipe Ret, João Guilherme and Léo Picon, Anitta delivered that João and Léo were smoking before the live. The singer again defended the legalization of green 🍀 pic.twitter.com/lg4RJyE7eK —Pop Onze (@PopOnze) July 13, 2022

WANT LEGALIZATION

still in conversation with Filipe Retthe funkeira said that she is in favor of legalization and detailed the advantages it would bring to the country.

“It had to become a company that pays taxes, instead of leaving these people all rich there, laundering money, I don’t know how. I am in favor of becoming legal companies. Banning drugs doesn’t make people stop using“, she said.