Anvisa releases CoronaVac for children from 3 to 5 years old

The immunizing agent against covid-19 is produced by the Butantan Institute – (credit: Helia Scheppa/SEI – 05/8/21)

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized, this Wednesday (13/7), the emergency application of the CoronaVac vaccine in children aged 3 to 5 years. During a meeting of the collegiate board, in Brasília, the agency unanimously followed the recommendation of the technical areas and authorized the immunization with two doses of the vaccine, in an interval of 28 days. According to Alex Machado Campos, the second director to vote, “epidemiological data leave us no other way”.

The immunizing agent against covid-19 is produced by the Butantan Institute. There is still no deadline for the start of the use of the immunizer in the national vaccination plan, the decision will be up to the Ministry of Health.

The decision was based on national and international studies of the vaccine’s effectiveness in children. The surveys were carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and Butantan, in addition to international entities.

Coronavac has been authorized for emergency use in Brazil since January 17, 2021, but only in January 2022 did the regulatory agency authorize the expansion of the use of the vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years.

The change in the CoronaVac emergency package insert was a request from the Butantan Institute, which, in early June, sent information to request the expansion in the age group. A first meeting with the Agency on the subject was held in March. A month later, Anvisa stated that the studies were insufficient and requested more data. Last Friday (7/8), Butantan sent a new request, which was approved at the meeting.

Director of Anvisa and rapporteur of the process, Meiruze Sousa Freitas, argued in her speech that the ability of a vaccine to protect against mortality and against serious diseases is the main parameter of relevance for the evaluation of effectiveness, since hospital admissions and intensive care represent a great burden on the health system.

“Covid-19 has presented itself as a universal crisis and for some children, the impact will be for life. Although they are not the face of the pandemic, they may be among the biggest victims. We know that all children in different countries are being affected, but the harmful effects will be felt on the most vulnerable, both the most economically vulnerable and those with poorer health,” said Meiruze.

Gustavo Mendes, general manager of Biological Products (GGBIO), declared that he was in favor of approving emergency use, but stressed the importance of continuing the studies. “We have a reality that the context requires actions and strategies, so that we can guarantee vaccination coverage, but it is necessary to monitor commitments and data, so that we can know how long we will be protected, when we will need booster doses. , how is the vaccine schedule for the future, how is the performance against the variants”, he said.

Helaine Capucho, General Manager of Pharmacovigilance (GFARM) proposed the creation of a risk communication plan and the inclusion of children aged 3 to 5 years in the active pharmacovigilance study, to monitor for possible adverse events. In addition, the health agent mentioned in her statement the study published in the scientific journal The Lancet, which estimated that between 700 and 880 thousand lives were saved in Brazil, because of the vaccine against covid. According to the publication, in the world, this number is about 20 million.

Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, physician and president of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, extending vaccination to this group would be an important strategy to reduce the burden of hospitalizations and death. “The data available today demonstrate a balance of benefits in relation to the possibility of using the vaccine in this age group and, therefore, I believe that the extension of the use of the vaccine would bring benefits to this population and could provide a decrease in the risk of hospitalization and the risk of of serious outcomes associated with covid-19”, he pointed out.

One of the clinical studies on the subject, carried out in Chile, showed 55% effectiveness of CoronaVac against the hospitalization of children who test positive for covid-19. In addition, children who participated in clinical studies had more antibodies and fewer vaccine reactions than adults.

In Brazil, serious reactions after immunization were considered rare and very rare, the conclusion was obtained after analysis of 103 million doses applied in the country.

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes