Anvisa revokes losartan drug ban | Brazil

Losartana is again sold without restrictionsDisclosure

Published 07/13/2022 11:31

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) revoked measures to collect, interdict and prohibit, previously announced, the marketing of batches of medicines that contained the active ingredient of the substance losartan, an antihypertensive used in cases of heart failure. The resolution was published in the Official Gazette of today, 13.

According to Anvisa, the measures adopted previously had been taken preventively for safety reasons. However, new data demonstrate that consumption of the drug is safe, with regard to the azido substance detected in the active ingredient losartan.

“Evidence has shown, from new tests carried out, that the azido impurity does not have the toxicity initially identified. Thus, with the new data presented, the safety limits were recalculated, indicating that the batches of the drug that were recalled or interdicted do not exceed safety limits,” the agency said.

According to Anvisa, the azido impurity is a substance that can arise during the manufacturing process of the active pharmaceutical ingredient losartan. “Initially, this impurity was considered to have mutagenic potential, that is, as a possible cause of alterations capable of causing damage to human cells. In view of additional studies carried out, the impurity was reclassified as non-mutagenic”, explained Anvisa, in a note.

Based on the results of more recent studies, it was demonstrated that “the products subject to interdiction, recall and prohibition determinations are able to be kept on the market. Thus, the appropriate decision was to revoke such determinations”, added Anvisa after informing that it had received, from the European Medicines Agency (EMA, acronym in English), documents with scientific data that give security to the revocation of the withdrawal of medications.