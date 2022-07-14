Anvisa revokes the withdrawal of the antihypertensive drug losartan from pharmacies

posted on 7/13/2022 1:27 PM / updated on 7/13/2022 1:27 PM



(credit: Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency)

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) revoked measures to collect, interdict and prohibit, previously announced, the marketing of batches of medicines that contained the active ingredient of the substance losartan, an antihypertensive used in cases of heart failure. The resolution was published in Official Diary of the Union today (13).

According to Anvisa, the measures adopted previously had been taken preventively for safety reasons. However, “new data” show that the drug is safe to consume with regard to the azido substance detected in the active ingredient losartan.





“Evidence has shown, from new tests, that the azido impurity does not have the toxicity initially identified. Thus, with the new data presented, the safety limits were recalculated, indicating that the batches of the drug that were recalled or interdicted did not exceed safety limits,” the agency said.

According to Anvisa, the azido impurity is a substance that can arise during the manufacturing process of the active pharmaceutical ingredient losartan. “Initially, this impurity was considered to have mutagenic potential, that is, as a possible cause of alterations capable of causing damage to human cells. In view of additional studies carried out, the impurity was reclassified as non-mutagenic”, he detailed, in a note.

Therefore, based on the results of more recent studies, it was shown that “the products subject to interdiction, recall and prohibition determinations are able to be kept on the market. Thus, the appropriate decision was to revoke such determinations”, added Anvisa after to report having received, from the European Medicines Agency (EMA, acronym in English), documents with scientific data that give security to the revocation of the withdrawal of medications.

“In this way, it is reaffirmed that drugs containing losartan are safe and that patients who use these drugs should continue using them normally”, adds Anvisa.