Araguaína opens selective with 180 vacancies for health and endemic disease agents

The Municipality of Araguaína published the public selection notice for hiring ACS (Community Health Agents) and ACE (Agents to Combat Endemic Diseases) in the Official Gazette of the Municipality on July 12. There are 180 mid-level vacancies available for immediate hiring, 90 of which are for each function, plus 500 vacancies for reserve registration. The test is scheduled for the 25th of September.

Applications must be made on the bank’s website. www.idib.org.br, starting this Thursday, 14th, and going until 11:59 pm on August 15, 2022. The registration fee is R$ 120.00. As explained by the Secretary of Administration, Rejane Mourão, the hiring will be carried out in the manner established by Article 198, paragraph 4, of the Federal Constitution, through a simplified selection process and subject to the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) regime.

“All the agents that are currently hired will be replaced by those approved in the selection process”, informed Rejane.

The two positions will have 40 hours of weekly working hours and a base salary of R$ 2,424.00. The agents will work in all neighborhoods covered by the 20 basic health units in the urban and rural areas of Araguaína.