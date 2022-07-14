Arrival of 5G will take traditional satellite dishes out of the air

Long awaited throughout the national territory, the arrival of 5G will allow a fast connection of various devices to the internet.

The technology, which is already a reality in the country since last Wednesday (6), can impact the pockets of approximately 10 million Brazilian families who watch TV through the signal emitted by satellite dishes.

To get an idea, the installation of antennas for 5G is different, nothing like those used today. The number of devices for emitting electromagnetic waves may be ten times greater than what is currently available.

5G technology will take traditional satellite dishes out of the air

Basically, both 5G and satellite dishes have proximity in their frequency bands. These tracks are like a path through which the data transmission signals that go to the devices pass.

The proximity between these two “paths” does not affect 5G, but impacts the signal that reaches televisions via satellite dishes, such as image and sound noise. TV receivers do not have a technology that filters this interference, making it almost mandatory for the family to replace the device.

Families need to change traditional satellite dish to digital

Brasília received 5G technology last week and residents were the first to be served by the change. According to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), 3,300 families depend on satellite dishes in the Federal District.

In order to continue having access to open TV, citizens will have to switch from analogue to digital. If you already have the equipment, it will not be necessary to make the change. On sales sites found on the internet, the average cost of replacing antennas is set at R$400.

Anatel distributes free digital antenna

Anatel carries out the free distribution of the digital antenna, converter and cables. To receive the device, the citizen must be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and have an analog antenna, which is installed and connected to the television.

In addition, the schedule for receiving the digital device can be carried out on the website of the Entidade Administraa da Banda (EAF) and is now available for residents of Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB) and Porto Alegre (RS). ).

Image: PopTika / Shutterstock.com