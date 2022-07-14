Artists from the Federal District are barred from meeting with Lula and Alckmin

Cultural agenda is the last of the former president in Brasília; Earlier, PT met with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG)

Reproduction/Marilia Sena/Jovem Pan

Artists are barred from meeting with Lula and Alckmin, in Brasília



About 25 artists from the Federal District who were invited to the cultural meeting with the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in Brasilia, on Wednesday afternoon (13), were prevented from participating in the event. Lula’s supporters heard that the place prepared to receive them had already exceeded the limit of guests. The activists present informed that they were invited individually by the PT himself. The situation caused an uproar at the site (see video below).

The event started without the situation of barred guests being resolved. One of Lula’s guests, artist Lia Maria from Diaspora 009, who arrived two hours early, gave up on participating in the event and left. With the departure of local artists, others gradually entered, but their entry was only released after about 50 minutes after the event had already started. Some artists left Brasilia’s satellite cities about 20 kilometers from the center of the capital and were unable to enter.

The agenda with local artists is the last of former President Lula in Brasília. Accompanied by his vice-presidential candidate, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), Lula participated in the act “Vamos Juntos por DF e pelo Brasil” this Tuesday, received congressmen on Wednesday morning and had lunch with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and other PT senators.