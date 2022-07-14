As a defeat for Palmeiras, it confirmed Rogério Ceni’s renewal with São Paulo

It was 12:10 am on the 8th when football director Carlos Belmonte and coordinator Muricy Ramalho entered in Rogério Ceni’s room in Morumbi’s changing rooms. The coach had just given a press conference after the 4-1 thrashing of Universidad Católica, from Chile, for the Copa Sudamericana. And the subject was the renewal of the coach’s contract with the Sao Paulo.

GALLERY

+ Check out the reinforcements of the Brazilian clubs that can debut from the 18th of July

The document signed last Sunday (10), at the hotel where Tricolor was staying in Belo Horizonte (MG), where they ended up drawing goalless with Atlético-MG for the Brazilian Championship, stretches their bond until the end of 2023. But it is merely symbolic. It coincides with the end of Julio Casares’ term as president. But the message is that Ceni stays in São Paulo as long as he wants.

in conversation with the THROW!people from the São Paulo leadership point out that the shovel for Casares to anticipate the talks scheduled only for November was the way in which Ceni circumvented one of the most traumatic moments of the season: the 2-1 defeat by Palmeiras, in 20 of June, when the team conceded two goals already in the extra time of the rival that it faces again this Thursday (14) for a place in the Copa do Brasil, away from home.

Tricolor presents one of the darkest periods, with an accumulation of injured players, they had been conceding goals in the second half, where there was a clear drop in performance, and the coach, hot-headed and depressed by the result, told journalists that he depended on the approval of the board to climb the reserves in the one-way Choque-Rei of the main national knockout.

That week, Ceni received two signals that changed things in São Paulo. The first came from the board. Belmonte and Muricy guaranteed the coach’s autonomy. And the leaders of the squad ignored the fatigue and put themselves at the disposal of the greatest number 1 in Morumbi’s history against the biggest thorn in the Tricolor’s current shoe.

The 1-0 victory came over rival alviverde in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil and the team drew goalless with the lantern Juventude in Morumbi, leaving the field under boos. It was Casares’ turn to meet with Ceni. In a strange conversation with the coach: after all, secret points were exposed about planning for 2023, such as hiring, layoffs, sales and budget. It was Ceni’s password for São Paulo’s plans for her stay.

Since then, even with the Medical Department full, Ceni has gained support to choose whoever she wants on the team. And the team started a sequence of good games, including victories against Católica and qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Sudamericana.

The truth, as L! found out with club sources and people connected to the coach, is that Ceni’s stay at Morumbi serves all sides. To Casares’ management, the name of the greatest idol in São Paulo’s history perfectly fills a strange equation of a tripod that moves things in Mais Querido between the football department, social club and fans.

For Ceni, the public demonstration of confidence in his profile as a coach and an autonomy he didn’t have since Fortaleza are the key to showing that he does have the capacity. That’s why the renovation was quick and salary issues weren’t even discussed. Only the maintenance of the fine, a protection of the coach for what he went through in Cruzeiro, Flamengo and in São Paulo itself in the first passage in 2017, when he saw the then board sell the main pieces of the cast and did not last seven months in office.

These experiences led Ceni to adopt a much more frank tone in his contact with journalists, coldly exposing the real working conditions, as in the case of the swimming pools at the Barra Funda CT and the appointment of professionals to the club’s medical area in the midst of crisis due to the dismantling of Refis. These were signs that had been coming since the beginning of the year, when Casares that he would not sign players for the sake of financial recovery and the coach publicly reacted. And that they had the condolences of the leaders.

Since his return, in October last year, there have been 57 games, 29 wins, 16 draws and 12 losses – a 60.2% success rate. It reached the vice-championship Paulista. More than numbers, however, there is the certainty of the Casares management that only a name like Muricy or Telê Santana, the biggest to pass through Morumbi in history, can put things on the axis. And in the market, this option is called Rogério Ceni.

TABLE

> Check classification, games and simulate results of the Brasileirão-22

> Check out all the matches of the Copa do Brasil-22

> Meet the new LANCE results app!