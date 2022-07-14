Assassin’s Creed Rift takes you to Baghdad

Assassin’s Creed Rift has yet to be officially announced by Ubisoft, but several unofficial sources indicate that while it prepares Assassin’s Creed: Infinity as the next big game in the series, the company is working on a smaller-scale project.

Rift, which was reportedly originally intended as an expansion for Valhalla before becoming a separate game, could be announced later this summer at a special Ubisoft event and according to Jason Schreier, the journey takes place in Baghdad.

The game in which you will allegedly play with Basim, a figure introduced in Valhalla and very important for the future of the Assassin’s Creed series, will take you to Iraq and Schreier denies that an Aztec environment is planned for Rift or Infinity.

As he says, “the next Assassin’s Creed game is Rift, which takes place in Baghdad. After that it will be Assassin’s Creed: Infinity and although it includes many experiences/games/biomes or whatever you want to call them different, I’ve heard about both and neither of them is Azteca.”

Our Eurogamer colleagues have also been told by their sources that on the Rift, you will be traveling to Baghdad and they back up the words of Schreier, who is already known as one of the most reliable unofficial sources in the industry.