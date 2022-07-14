At 58 years old, Maurício Mattar does facial harmonization for the first time; see result | Column Fábia Oliveira

Maurício Mattar, 58, joined the list of famous and anonymous people who made the popular facial harmonization. The actor and the clinic responsible for the procedure made a joint post this Wednesday (13).

According to the publication, the actor had never had any cosmetic procedures on his face before, but he wanted improvements in the region.

“For those who don’t know, Maurício had never performed any procedure before, but there were small details that he would like to improve, and so it was done! We carry out a facial rejuvenation protocol very carefully, always prioritizing natural results and without exaggeration”, explained the clinic.

Petra Mattar, 28, the artist’s daughter, shared through Stories a video in which she appears doubling the audio that her father sent her when she went through an “embarrassment” in a store in Mato Grosso.

Continues after advertising

He said in the audio that he had to show Petra’s Instagram, who is a content creator for Onlyfans, to a person in a store, and when he opened the app, a sexy photo of her appeared.

“Petra, I’m traveling here, I’m in Mato Grosso, and I was in a store, they gave me a gift and I’m opening Instagram to show him, then you appear on the front page with that ass there”, said Mauricio, in a good-natured tone. .

He continued telling the situation: “I said, yeah, that’s it, daughters grow… I went to open here to show you the business, what appears right away? My daughter with the tail here. Everyone started laughing, asking if she was my daughter. I said as it is,” he reports.

The actor also sent a message to the store owner: “Your daughter will grow up too, stay calm. She will grow too, wait for me. One day I’ll arrive at her same store and I’ll talk; ‘So, has your daughter grown up?’. There’s no way to keep it in the box,” he concluded.