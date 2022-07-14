Atlético-MG bus is stoned at Maracanã before game against Flamengo | athletic-mg

The Atlético-MG bus was stoned on arrival at Maracanã, for the match against Flamengo, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Several vehicles of the Military Police and the cavalry accompanied the bus of the black-and-white from Minas Gerais. However, the apparatus did not stop the attack.

Before the game with Flamengo, Atlético-MG organizers fight on the road in Rio de Janeiro

The delegation of the Minas Gerais team had a security scheme to travel from the hotel, where the team was concentrated, to the stadium. The shards of the broken window scattered inside the bus.

There are reports of fights between fans in the streets adjacent to the Maracanã stadium. The accesses closest to Maracanã were closed about four hours before departure. In other words, only those who had the ticket in hand could access the surroundings of the stadium.

In an interview with reporter Guto Rabelo, from TV Globo, when Atlético-MG arrived at the stadium, Atlético-MG’s coach, Antonio Mohamed, said that the stones on the bus and the tumultuous arrival strengthen and motivate Atlético. The press officer of the alvinegro club posted an image of the inside of the bus as well.

In the interior corridors of the stadium, the atmosphere is also one of apprehension. When Atlético arrived at the stadium, some directors – such as football director Rodrigo Caetano and president Sérgio Coelho – went straight to the locker room, while the rest of the board went to the club’s box.

It is worth remembering that, in the hours leading up to this return game for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, banners were spread across the city of Rio de Janeiro, in order to intimidate the Atletico fans. On the night before the match, Flamengo fans made a fireworks during the night at the hotel in Minas Gerais. There was confrontation between the fans on the roads that give access to the capital.

The atmosphere of tension has already accompanied the duel between Atlético and Flamengo since the first leg, at Mineirão. After Galo’s 2-1 victory, Gabigol said Atlético would see what “hell” is at Maracanã. The athletic directors filed a request for punishment to the Flamengo striker, for inciting violence, but the request was denied.

