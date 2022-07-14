Atlético-MG performances: Hulk offers no danger, Alonso is sent off, Everson makes good saves | athletic-mg

Hulk The Atletico striker did not pose any danger to goalkeeper Santos. First, because of the general attitude of the team, especially in the first half, without being able to exchange passes in the attack. The team’s main player was not inspired to unbalance the match. But Ademir was even more involved in the offensive construction. He had a chance of submission in the second half, but isolated. Note: 5

Allan

He wavered at Flamengo’s goal, already in the first half stoppage time. Arana hit the throw, the ball was alive. Allan lost in the body to Pedro, tried to pull the attacker, even received a “hand” on the head, and asked for a foul. The forward gave the pass to Arrascaeta to make it 1-0. Note: 4

Junior Alonso

He was also the author of an individual error that led to Flamengo’s second goal, when he was disarmed by Pedro in the defense field, and made the foul charged by Everson Ribeiro, and concluded in the header of Arrascaeta. Note: 3.5

Everson

If it wasn’t for his speed of reaction (and a dash of luck especially in an Arrascaeta shot), Atlético would have left the first half with a disqualification score. A good intervention also in Pedro’s header. In Arrascaeta’s goal, he came out close to closing the angle, but the Uruguayan’s quality spoke louder in the cart submission. In the second goal, it almost doesn’t do another miracle, but he took the ball already inside the goal, in a matter of millimeters Note: 7

1 of 3 Hulk in action during Flamengo vs Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Hulk in action during Flamengo vs Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

ademir

He entered as a starter in the vacancy of Eduardo Vargas. On the right wing, he practically didn’t touch the ball, and even made some defensive hesitations, not following the marking and leaving Mariano and Jair overweight. With the ball at his feet, his speed didn’t show up at Maracanã. Note: 4.5

