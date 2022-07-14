Atltico directors visit CBF with a compilation of refereeing ‘errors’

photo: reproduction Atltico presented a compilation of ‘refereeing errors’

Atltico representatives met this Wednesday (13) with directors of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to discuss possible refereeing errors in the team’s games in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship and in the Copa do Brasil.

Galo was represented at the meeting by president Srgio Coelho, communications director Andr Lamounier and football manager Victor Bagy. The alvinegro staff presented a compilation of controversial bids for the entity (see above).

According to the club, the meeting was very cordial and resulted in conversations at the ‘highest level’. The athletes were received at the CBF headquarters in Rio de Janeiro by competition directors, Jlio Avelar, and communications directors, Rodrigo Paiva.

“We do not question the intention, but the lack of criteria in relation to very similar bids”, says Srgio Coelho.

In the video, available on the club’s Twitter, Atltico shows similar plays but that had different markings by the referees. The compilation gathers bids involving yellow and red cards and penalty kicks.