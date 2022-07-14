Auro is ‘vote beaten’ and LD in Brazil could be the 1st reinforcement of the Drummond era at Santos

Priority of Peixe’s new football executive is a right-back. Several gringos were studied, but also a rival in São Paulo

O saints agreed, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (13), the hiring of Newton Drummond as its new football executive. The manager replaces Edu Dracena, who resigned after the elimination of Peixe in the Copa Sudamericana last week. Soon, at 21:30 (Brasília time), the team temporarily led by Marcelo Teixeira faces Corinthians for the return match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Drummond is excited to be working at Santos. President Andres Rueda hopes to define the new coach this week. A manager and perhaps a coordinator will also arrive for the football department. But the manager is already starting to do the work of mapping the market with the aim of strengthening the cast.

The colleague Lucas Costa, sector of Peixe, said that one of the priorities is to define two right-backs Some names have already “leaked” as those of Guillermo Varelafrom Dynamo Moscow-RUS, Kevin MacAllister, of Argentino Juniors-ARG, and Lucas Blondel, from Tigre-ARG. Officially, the Fish has not commented on the targets.

In Brazil, Santos also looks carefully at the options. Igor Vinicius, from São Paulo, is one of them. The 24-year-old athlete is Rafinha’s reserve and has a contract expiring at Morumbi. At the current moment, LD can already sign a pre-contract with any other team at no cost.

the journalist Alexandre Vieirasector worker from São Paulo in the Bolavip Brazil, found that Peixe probed Igor’s situation recently, but without advancing to a concrete offer. Today, the side receives around R$ 80 thousand monthly, within the budget in Vila Belmiro. One of the reasons for his renewal at Tricolor to have stalled is the relationship between contract time and salary adjustment. The athlete wants a longer contract, between 4/5 years.

In the current season, Peixe hired Auro, but the side did not respond. Coming from Toronto FC, shirt 27 only played 12 matches, without goals or assists. Madson is the other alternative in the sector.