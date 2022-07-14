Bahia records 4,642 cases of Covid-19 and 13 deaths in 24 hours; state has 19,873 people with the disease | Bahia

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 4,642 cases of Covid-19 were recorded according to the bulletin published by the State Health Department (Sesab) this Wednesday (13).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, of the 1,621,424 confirmed cases, 1,571,440 are considered recovered, 19,873 are active and 30,111 have died. Data may still change.

This Wednesday’s bulletin still counts 1,923,753 discarded cases, 353,209 under investigation and 66,436 health professionals confirmed for Covid-19.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Wednesday.

All details about the epidemiological bulletin can be checked on the platform provided by Sesab on the internet or through the Integrated Health Command and Control Center of the agency.

1 of 1 Bahia records 4,642 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia Bahia records 4,642 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours — Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia

So far, Bahia accounts for 11,633,699 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,721,931 with the second dose or single dose, 6,493,141 with the booster dose and 1,026,927 with the second booster.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 986,708 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 579,421 have already taken the second dose.

Bahia has 486 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 302 have hospitalized patients, which represents an overall occupancy rate of 62%.

Of these beds, 195 are adult ICU beds and have an occupancy rate of 72% (141 occupied beds).

In pediatric ICUs, 12 of the 20 vacancies are with patients (60% occupancy). Adult and pediatric clinical beds are at 55%.

In Salvador, of the 195 active beds, 156 are occupied (80% general occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 81% and pediatric ICU beds are at 80%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 85% occupancy and pediatric beds at 55%.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻