Bayonetta 3 has a mode that censors nudity

Bayonetta 3 includes an optional mode in which all nudity is censored, a mode called “Naive Angel” and explained by PlatinumGames in a new message shared on social media, after the presentation of the new trailer, in which the release date is confirmed.

Bayonetta 3 will be available on October 28 exclusively on Nintendo Switch and according to PlatinumGames, by activating the naive angel mode, “you can play in the living room without creating an awkward atmosphere”.

As in the two games already available, Bayonetta’s costume is made up of her hair and when the protagonist performs more powerful moves, she gets naked and the sensual scenes follow one another. In Bayonetta 3 you can choose to play without it, something that can even be useful when you’re playing on the train.

To show the differences, PlatinumGames shared the short video that you can see below: