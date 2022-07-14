Beyond the Illusion: after Joaquim discovers his true identity, Davi asks for his accounts at the factory and makes a decision: “I came to resign”

The final stretch climate is already implemented in “Beyond the Illusion” and everything indicates that David (Rafael Vitti) will still go a long way to have the much-desired ‘happy ending’ alongside isadora (Larissa Manoela). That’s because in tomorrow’s chapter (15), the illusionist will have to take action after Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) discovers his true identity.

For this, the magician will look for the documents that prove the rival’s involvement in the theft of the Factory, for this the young man will be suspicious of Yolanda (Duda Brack) and the boy will deduce that the papers may be hidden with margo (Marisa Orth).“If it was Yolanda who stole the papers, and they are not hiding at home, they can only be here with Margô!”.

David even rummages through the bedroom margo at the hotel but cannot find the evidence. That’s because the woman hid all the documents in the bank vault. “I rented a safe at the bank. There he cannot find it!”. no alternatives, David will decide to leave Campos and go in search of the expert who can prove that he was not involved in Elisa’s murder.

But for that, David decides to call the factory to account. “I’m sorry if I came at a bad time. But what I came to say is urgent, it cannot wait. I came to resign”, Davi will say to Violeta (Malu Galli) and Eugênio (Marcello Novaes), who will be surprised. Beyond Illusion is shown by Rede Globo from Monday to Saturday at 6:20 pm.