Beyond the Illusion: Isadora has a disastrous honeymoon with Joaquim and shoots: “It’s not my owner”

the final stretch of “Beyond the Illusion” promises. After finally getting married to Isadora (Larissa Manuela), Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will be excited to consume the wedding and finally have his love night with his new wife. The couple will be traveling on their honeymoon in Rio de Janeiro.

It turns out that the young lady will not like this story at all and will refuse to sleep with him. Joaquim will then be angry: “Do you want to humiliate me, do you want to end me, denying me what is mine? That’s it? I’m her husband, doves! I have the right”shoot.

the son of Ursula (Barbara Paz) will pull Dorinha by the face, making her scared: “I’m always in the background for you! But enough now, Isadora! I’m your husband and I need, don’t need, I deserve and demand your attention! Let’s stay until the end. and full stop”, will shout.

However, the protagonist will not lower her head and will answer bravely: “A comma! He is my husband, but he does not own me. And I’m going back to Campos, with or without you”, informs. The girl will then ask Violeta (Malu Galli) for help to leave the hotel where she is and return to her city.