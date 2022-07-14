Bianca Andrade speaks about rumors of affair with Palmeiras player | celebrities



Bianca Andrade denies rumors of affair with Joaquín Piquerez – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 07/13/2022 07:44

Rio – Bianca Andrade spoke, this Tuesday (12), about the rumor that she was having an affair with the Palmeiras player, Joaquín Piquerez. The businesswoman denied the romance and regretted the spread of what she considers fake news.

“I’m stuck in a meeting all day and when I have time to breathe, I see that they got me a football player I don’t even know. And Palmeiras still, because the crowd is creative. Fuck these guys who create fake news crazy without the slightest responsibility,” he wrote.

The influencer cited creativity due to Palmeiras being the team of her ex-boyfriend, Fred, with whom she has 11-month-old Cris. Fred is a youtuber and one of the biggest influencers of football content in Brazil.