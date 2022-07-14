Biden approval improves slightly after record negative

U.S. President Joe Biden’s approval rating rose three percentage points this week to 39%, rebounding from the previous week, when it equaled his administration’s lowest rating, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday.

The two-day national poll found that 55% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s performance.

Biden’s approval rating has been below 50% since August 2021, a possible alarm that the Democratic Party is on track to lose control of at least one of the Houses of Congress in the Nov.

Biden’s popularity this year has suffered from rising inflation, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helping to drive up fuel prices and supply chains still hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, Biden’s approval rating was at 36%, matching his presidency’s lowest point in May.

On Friday, however, Biden received an economic report that showed strong growth in US jobs over the past month, with the unemployment rate holding at 3.6%.

Approval within his own party rose this week to 74% from 69%. Only 12% of Republicans have approved of his performance since he took office.