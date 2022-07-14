Biden is welcomed as ‘old friend’ in Israel – 07/13/2022 – World

US President Joe Biden was welcomed as an “old friend” in Israel on Wednesday, the first leg of a tour of the Middle East, amid efforts to bring the country closer to Saudi Arabia and persuade allies to produce more oil.

At Ben Gurion Airport, Biden greeted Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog and described the US-Israel relationship as “deep to the bone”. “You don’t have to be a Jew to be a Zionist,” he said, referring to the ideology that defends that the region where Israel is today belongs to the Jews, which is contested by Palestinians and some Arab peoples.

Biden’s first visit to the country as president is the 10th in a long political career for the Democrat. In Tel Aviv he reaffirmed that he wants to resume negotiations for a Palestinian state, calling this proposal “the best hope” for both peoples.

On Friday (15), the agenda includes a meeting with the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank – the first conversation between an American president and a Palestinian leader since the Barack Obama administration. Then it will fly to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Washington hopes to help improve relations between two of its strongest allies in the region — who have reconnected with the so-called Abraham Accords — and to combat the influence of Iran, but also Russia and China, in the Middle East.

In an interview recorded at the White House and broadcast on local TV after his arrival, Biden said that, if necessary, Washington would use force to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear bomb. According to the Democrat, Israel became more vulnerable four years ago, when then-President Donald Trump imploded the agreement signed in 2015 with the Iranians. “They are now closer to a weapon than before.”

Biden aims to resume the pact, but little progress has been made — and Israel is opposed to such negotiations.

Israeli officials said the American intends to announce what the administration calls the Jerusalem Declaration on the US-Israel Strategic Partnership, which will take a strong stance against Iran’s program and says countries are committed to “using every element of their national power against the nuclear threat”.

Another knot to untie involves the promise, reinforced on the trip, to reopen a consulate in Jerusalem, closed by Trump, which served the Palestinians. “Obviously this requires Israeli government involvement,” said national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Tensions in the region are running high after a series of clashes around the time of Ramadan and over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May in the West Bank. Palestinians say she was deliberately killed by Israeli troops, which the government denies. Washington concluded that she was targeted by a bullet that came from the direction where the soldiers were, but that there is no evidence that the action was intentional.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with the family of Abu Akleh, who accuses the Biden administration of guaranteeing impunity to Israel – the journalist’s niece, Lina, said she was frustrated with the American’s trip.

On Wednesday, the American president also paid tribute at Yad Vashem, the memorial to victims of the Holocaust in World War II. On Thursday, he will meet Binyamin Netanyahu, now leader of the opposition who, when prime minister, was a close ally of Trump and a critic of the Obama administration, of which Biden was deputy.

After his visit to Israel, Biden wants to use his trip to Saudi Arabia to discuss oil production — he is under pressure because of fuel prices, which have impacted his approval rating. The president, however, received criticism for the possibility of meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, accused by US intelligence of being behind the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The president himself called the Saudis pariahs in the campaign.