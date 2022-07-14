Big São Braz at Toaldo Tulio has a date to cease to exist

BIG’s units in Curitiba are undergoing a transition process. O Big Sao Brazon Avenida Vereador Toaldo Túlio, has a date to cease to exist: the closing is scheduled to take place on the day July 31, according to BIG’s advice. Because of this, the unit is making liquidation. It so happens that Grupo Carrefour Brasil will begin the process of converting stores acquired from Grupo BIG.

At São Braz, as at other units in Curitiba, the hypermarket will be adapted and converted to the cash & carry and the Atacadão banner, following the Carrefour Brasil Group’s idea of ​​an expanded offer of products and services.

Photo: Google Maps

The decision for the cash&carry format aims to complement the store ecosystem in this region.

“In our conversion process, we are analyzing store by store, individually, to offer the best mix to our customers, with complementary formats, meeting different needs”, explains the Executive Director of Integration, Sébastien Durchon.

The new store should be opened by the end of this year. During this closing period, as an alternative, customers will be able to use the nearest chain stores and also the ecommerce options.

“Strengthening our digital strategy goes hand in hand with the conversion process. We will be prepared to serve customers, through this channel, with the same quality and speed as in-store service”, explains Sebastien.

BIG employees

Regarding the teams, the situation of each employee will be dealt with individually, with the possibility of transferring to nearby stores and working in stores with a new format being analyzed. In addition, professionals from some specific activities will continue to act, such as security and maintenance teams.