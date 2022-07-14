BIG supermarket moves to Atacadão in Curitiba, confirms Carrefour

the store of BIG located in the Jardim Botânico neighborhood, in Curitiba, will have the Atacadão flag later this year. The information was confirmed by Grupo Carrefour Brasil, which is starting the brand conversion process.

READ TOO – Atacarejos take over Curitiba and region. See list of all “cheap” markets

According to Carrefour, the store will be adapted and converted to the cash & carry format, a model that prioritizes services individually with a wide range of products and services.

“In our conversion process, we are analyzing store by store, individually, to offer the best mix to our customers, with complementary formats, meeting different needs”, explained the Executive Director of Integration, Sébastien Durchon.

READ MORE – Scam alert: Delegate Emmanoel David gives tips for you to escape internet crimes

The closing of the hypermarket is scheduled to take place on July 31, with the store opening by the end of this year. During this closing period, as an alternative, customers will be able to use the nearest chain stores and also the ecommerce options.

SEE THIS ONE? With crisis, shopping cart has changed: more promotions and less favorite brands

“Strengthening our digital strategy goes hand in hand with the conversion process. We will be prepared to serve customers, through this channel, with the same quality and speed as in-store service”, explains Sebastien.

And the employees?

According to the company, the situation of each employee will be dealt with individually, and the possibility of transferring to nearby stores and acting in stores with a new format will be analyzed. In addition, professionals from some specific activities will continue to work in safety and maintenance.