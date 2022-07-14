Biggest supermoon of 2022 happens today; Look

This Wednesday (13) occurs the largest supermoon of 2022, the third of the year. Traditionally, the full moon of this month is known as “Moon of the Deer”, but it also has other denominations such as “Lua do Trovão”. This time, the phenomenon will also be a supermoon.

How to watch the July supermoon?

The July supermoon is expected to reach its apex around 3:48 pm ET, however, it will only be fully visible after dark and its largest size will be visible at 7:30 pm.

Supermoon definitions can vary widely, as the size at which the satellite appears largest seen from Earth is relative. However, the observatories consider that the “Moon of the Deer” will be the third Supermoon of 2022 and the best: it must be the biggest of them.

The Supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches its full (full) phase at the same time its elliptical orbit makes its closest approach to Earth – a point called perigee. The farthest point is called the apogee. Image: VectorMine – Shutterstock

What is a Supermoon?

A Supermoon happens when the natural satellite reaches full phase at the same time that its elliptical orbit makes its closest approach to Earth. During this event, the Moon appears to be 14% larger and 30% brighter than normal.

Its appearances are few throughout the year because they need to happen at the right time and at the right time, unlike the normal flood, which occurs every month. This occurs because, during the satellite’s orbit around the Earth, it passes through two important points: the perigee and the apogee, two distinct points caused by the elliptical shape of the orbit.

Thus, while the apogee represents the point at which the star is furthest from Earth, at perigee it is about 50,000 kilometers closer to our planet. That is, for the Supermoon to happen it must be in full phase and perigee at the same time.

This is unusual because as the Earth revolves around the Sun, its orientation to our planet remains largely the same, and it changes where the moon is in orbit during each full phase, a phenomenon known as lunar precession. Without it, the supermoon would be even rarer.

deer moon

The name “Deer Moon”, given the July Full Moon, which will not necessarily be Supermoon, was popularized in the United States, as was the “Strawberry Supermoon”. The terms first appeared in The Old Farmers Almanac, a periodical published in the USA since the end of the 18th century that brings together recipes, weather forecasts and, of course, astronomical phenomena, as many are relevant to crops and crops.

The “Moon of the Deer” gets its name because it occurs in the period when deer (and other horned animals of the same family) have their antlers renewed and large. Remembering that the name is given to the July Full Moon, regardless of whether it is a Supermoon.

