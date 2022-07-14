Bitcoin crash scares crypto investors

With the very high volatility in the digital assets sector, which continues to be present, the Bitcoin appeared to reverse this downward trend when investors, which in turn were shaken by the current financial market scenario, withdraw their assets again. The factors that should explain this move are both internal and external.

The return that came from Bitcoin mining, an activity done to validate transactions and network security, showed a very large drop in the last year. As per research conducted by Arcane Research, the rewards of miners, which used to be as high as $62 million a day, have dropped to around $18 million a day.

This absurd drop in the reward causes miners to leave the scene, which makes the network slower and, because of that, less secure. In a way, this does not directly influence the spot price of the cryptocurrency, but it can reduce liquidity and increase the volatility of quotes in the short term.

In addition, investors follow the news released about employment in the United States. And even more importantly, the data that point to a recession all over the world with the rising interest rates of North Americans, and the international scenario.

So that you can understand better, cryptocurrency mining, as stated earlier, is a way to validate network data and preserve it from fraud. However, it is through this activity that new crypto units are found on the market.

Mining also has a responsibility to keep the entire blockchain up and running. The miner, in a way, acts like a bank by checking Bitcoins and other types of coins in one account and verifying that the other could receive that amount of coins.

For those who don’t know, blockchain is a system for tracking information that is sent or received on the internet. They are online codes that carry the data that is connected. This makes it possible to carry out cryptocurrency transactions. Furthermore, the network contains the entire history of the crypto market.