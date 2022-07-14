‘Black Beauty’ May Carry Teachings About Earth’s Origin

Scientists have identified the region of origin of a Martian meteorite, a true “open book” about the first moments of the planet Mars, potentially rich in lessons about the formation of the Earth.

“Black Beauty”, NWA 7034 by its name, has fascinated geologists since its discovery in the Sahara in 2011. This block, easy to hold in the hand and weighing just over 300 grams before being cut, is ” one of the oldest rocks in the history of geology,” planetologist scientist Sylvain Bouley, who signed the study published in Nature Communications, told AFP.

The meteorite contains zirconite, the oldest known mineral on Earth, dating back 4.48 billion years. That is, “about 80 million years after the beginning of the formation of planets” in the solar system, explained Bouley, a professor in the Geosciences laboratory at the University of Paris-Saclay.

NWA 7034 is therefore an “open book on Mars’ early moments” when its magma surface began to solidify.

Throughout the geological history of planet Earth, the incessant movement of tectonic plates has buried and disintegrated the primitive materials of our planet Tierra. Something that didn’t happen on Mars.

The team of researchers, led by planetologists from the University of Curtin, in Perth, Western Australia, with contributions from French institutions, has achieved the feat of determining the precise origin of the meteorite: a crater located in a region that harbors a crust that does not has changed substantially since the formation of the red planet.

The crater was formed by the impact of a bolide coming from space with “sufficient force to eject the rocks at very high speed, more than 5 km/s, to escape the Martian gravity”, Anthony Lagain, from Curtin and lead author of the study, told AFP. study.

These craters must be at least 3 km in diameter, which caused a problem for scientists as Mars is about 80,000 at least that big.

But the researchers had a second clue, as NWA 7034 was launched into space about five million years ago, thanks to measuring its exposure to cosmic rays.

90 million pictures of craters

“So we were looking for a very young and large crater,” said Anthony Lagain, whose doctoral thesis focused, in particular, on dating Martian craters.

Another clue, analysis of the composition of “Black Beauty” revealed that the meteorite had been brutally heated 1.5 billion years ago, likely by an asteroid impact. In other words, the rock was extracted from the surface before falling farther, where another impact this time threw it into space, all the way to Earth.

Armed with this information, Anthony Lagain improved a crater detection algorithm developed at Curtin. Before making him analyze with a supercomputer the mosaic of 90 million photos of Martian craters, accumulated thanks to the camera of a NASA satellite.

The result narrowed the choice down to 19 craters and then to just one, Karratha. This 10 km diameter crater is in “a very ancient region of the southern hemisphere, rich in potassium and thorium, like Black Beauty,” says Lagain.

The final clue, the meteorite is the only one of the Martians to be highly magnetized, matching the fact that “the region where Karratha is located is the most magnetized on Mars”.

Between the regions of Terra Cimmeria and Sirenum, this area is “probably a relic of the oldest crust of Mars”, according to the study, which pleads to send a mission dedicated to the study of its geology.

Bouley points to a kind of “bias”, which has centered Martian missions on the search for traces of water and life, to the detriment of earlier times, which may have allowed their appearance. Also, after its discovery, NWA 7034 made headlines due to the presence of water in it.

And Lagain recalls that to understand the formation of the first planetary crusts is to understand what happened right at the beginning and “how to arrive at a planet as exceptional as Earth in the Universe”.