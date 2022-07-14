Bolsonarista shooter’s wife denies political motivation and says her husband was “assaulted”







Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho shot and killed PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda on Saturday night, 9 Photo: reproduction

The Bolsonarist’s Wife Jorge Jose da Rocha Guaranhowho shot and killed the PT treasurer (Workers’ Party), Marcelo Arruda, on Saturday (9), he denied that the crime was politically motivated.

“I would like to emphasize that it has nothing to do with politics, that this issue of politics is extremely out of context, it has nothing to do with a political act or fight, it was a fluke, a fatality for both families. (…) He was not part of political parties, political associations or things like that, he liked to follow politics on social media, but he was not fanatical enough to do anything crazy”, said the woman, who did not have her identity. revealed, in an interview with the newspaper People’s Gazettethis Wednesday (13).

The woman confirmed that the couple’s car was playing a song whose lyrics said “the myth has arrived and Brazil woke up” when they arrived at the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), where the Marcelo Arruda’s party, whose theme was the PT. Guaranho he didn’t know Arruda, nor would he know about the existence of the party. According to his wife, he went there by chance, to make a routine round.

“When we arrived in front of Aresf, the people inside heard [a música] and started screaming with low-ranking words (sic), cursing. My husband said ‘Bolsonaro myth’, then he came (the municipal guard Marcelo Arruda) and threw the earth and stone at us. He started ordering us out of there, it was full of police and everything, and cursing. Then I opened the car door and told him ‘please boy, I have my son’”, he reinforced.

According to her, the criminal police officer was ‘provoked’. “After he was attacked by the person who threw the stone and the earth saying that it was full of police there, he always comes out armed for protection, he showed the gun and said he was also a policeman, he just raised (the gun) and said ‘ I’m a policeman too.'” The argument left the policeman “disturbed by the situation”. He believed he had been “threatened by nothing, that his family was threatened” and decided to return to the scene to “take satisfaction”.

the companion of Guaranho said her husband is an “extremely easygoing” man and that he is “as surprised as other people”. “Anyone who knows him knows that he is a good person. He is not like him, he has passed several public contests, he is an educated person, he has been with the body for 12 years [Polícia Penal federal]he just became a father, he became a father two months ago, he would not throw it all away”, he concluded.

Guaranhowho had his preventive detention decreed on Monday (11), remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition at the Municipal Hospital of Foz do Iguaçu.