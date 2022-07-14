Bolsonaro says he has a solution for the war between Russia and Ukraine

President says he will give his opinion to Zelensky; chief executive also canceled trip to Mercosur meeting

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (14.Jul.2022) he has the solution to the war between Russia and Ukraine. He made the statement in an interview with CNN Brazil in Imperatriz (MA), where he participates in evangelical events.

“I’ll give him my opinion on what I think. The solution for the case [guerra]. I know what the case would be like. But I won’t. The solution to the case… How did Argentina’s war with the United Kingdom end in 1982? That’s it”said.

The Falklands War was a conflict between the United Kingdom and Argentina from April to June 1982. It was one of the shortest of the 20th century. The lack of powerful weapons on the Argentine side and the greater tactical preparation of the British made the Argentine troops surrender without offering greater resistance.

On June 14, 1982, the United Kingdom re-established its hegemony over the Falkland Islands, the name officially given by the British to the region. The conflict left 650 Argentines dead.

Bolsonaro said he had a phone call scheduled with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for July 18. He gave the information when talking about his meeting with the President of Hungary, Katalin Novák.

“We exchanged some observations on the conflict that is taking place there near Hungary, the Russia-Ukraine issue. I said that on the next 18th I have a phone call with Zelensky, just as after my visit to Russia, before the conflict, I had another conversation with Putin. We want more and more to do everything possible for peace”, Bolsonaro said at the Planalto Palace last Monday (July 11).

The Chief Executive said this Thursday (July 14) in Maranhão that Zelensky sought a conversation with the Brazilian government.

“He was the one who sought to talk to us. And I said straight away that I would talk to him, yes. He has a big country to run. Everything that was agreed with President Putin is being fulfilled. On my part and on his part”said Bolsonaro. “I will talk to him a lot. [Zelensky]. It is a lead and I will give my opinion to him. This war has caused trouble not only for Brazil. Brazil less. It is much more for Europe.”

Mercosur meeting

In this Thursday’s interview (July 14), Bolsonaro said he will not go to Paraguay, where Mercosur leaders meet on July 20.

“I said I’m not going anymore. In politics you can go back on some things. But my decision so far is not to go to Mercosur”, declared.

The biannual Mercosur summit will be in Asunción, Paraguay. The country’s president, Mario Abdo Benítez, is an ally of Bolsonaro and holds the rotating presidency of the bloc.