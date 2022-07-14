Bolsonaro’s bill raises R$ 1.2 million from health plan owners

BRASILIA – The president of the Liberal Party (PL), Valdemar Costa Neto, celebrated this Wednesday, the 13th, the entry of a donation of R$ 1.25 million into the acronym’s coffers. The contribution was a contribution from the Koren de Lima family, owner of the health plan hapvida.

The donation is the largest ever received by the PL in the pre-election campaign phase and, according to party officials, will help pay expenses related to the promotion of the president. Jair Bolsonarowho will seek re-election.

Jorge Pinheiro Koren de Lima, one of the owners of Hapvida. Relatives donated R$1.25 million to the PL and other parties that launched presidential candidates, including Lula’s PT and Simone Tebet’s MDB. Photograph: Falcão Júnior/Disclosure Hapvida

The owners of Hapvida have made contributions to parties that have pre-candidates for President of the Republic, always in the same amount. The PT, of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the MDB, of Simone Tebet, also received R$ 1,250,000.00, respectively.

The family makes individual donations per individual, the only ones permitted by law. Jorge Fontoura Pinheiro Koren de Lima, Ana Christina Fontoura Koren de Lima, Cândido Pinheiro Koren de Lima and Cândido Pinheiro Koren de Lima Junior each donated R$312,500.

The PSD, which will not have its own candidate in the national dispute, received R$ 1 million from the family, with R$ 250 thousand from each donor. The PSDB, which supports Simone Tebet (MDB), won BRL 500,000, with BRL 125,000 from each of the company’s four owners.

like the Estadão showed, the PL had already received donations before, mainly from cattle ranchers and entrepreneurs linked to agribusiness, but in smaller amounts, generally in the party’s Pix system. The amounts have not yet been disclosed by the PL, which launched a digital platform for transferring money.

In addition to Costa Neto, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), son of the president, and former ministers such as Tereza Cristina (Agricultura), pre-candidate for senator in Mato Grosso do Sul, are raising funds for Bolsonaro and PL campaigns. Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure), who will run for the government of São Paulo, and Braga Netto (Defense and Civil House), chosen for vice on the reelection slate. All of them have already participated in meetings with entrepreneurs for this purpose.

Before the president’s allies started asking for contributions in private meetings with businessmen, members of Bolsonaro’s committee believed that the collection could reach R$ 400 million, but the performance is far below that. Behind the scenes, there is tension between the leaders over the apportionment of funds. The parliamentarians with a mandate understand that the R$ 341 million from public funds to which the PL is entitled will not be enough. Bolsonaro will share the money with 12 candidates for governor, 13 senators and the current bench of 77 federal deputies.

President of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto has been personally involved in fundraising to finance President Jair Bolsonaro’s pre-campaign for reelection. Photograph: PL Disclosure

To Estadão, Flávio Bolsonaro attributed the timidity in donations to the resistance of businessmen to have their names published. According to him, many fear reprisals or cancellations. Other members of the committee say most donors prefer to wait for the official campaign to start to make just one contribution, depending on the candidate’s position in the polls, in addition to the fear of receiving requests for new donations later on.

Hapvida said that it does not comment on donations to parties, because they were made by the members as individuals, as required by law.