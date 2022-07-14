Botafogo vs América-MG: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

The day of the reassembly. That’s how the crowd of Botafogo expects to be scheduled this Thursday, in which Alvinegro faces the America-MGat 9 pm, at Estádio Nilton Santos, needing to reverse a three-goal advantage to advance to the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup.

In the first game, América-MG won 3-0 at Arena Independência. Botafogo needs a win by four goals difference to qualify directly or by three goals to take the dispute to penalties.

The positive news for Botafogo is the return of strikers Gustavo Sauer and Matheus Nascimento, as well as Saravia and Vinicius Lopes, who were suspended against Cuiabá. The young left-back DG entered the relationship for the first time. It remains to be seen whether Luís Castro will maintain the scheme with three defenders or will select a more offensive formation.

Botafogo embezzlement

Victor Cuesta and Luís Oyama cannot play as they have already played in the Copa do Brasil for other clubs. Lucas Piazon stays out as a precaution, due to a strong head clash with Cuesta. There are still those who have not yet returned from injury (Rafael, Carlinhos, Kayque, Barreto, Breno, Victor Sá and Diego Gonçalves) and those who are official who are waiting for the transfer window to open (Marçal and Eduardo).

Hanging from Botafogo

Nobody

The opponent – ​​América-MG

In advantage in the Copa do Brasil, America comes from a painful defeat in the Brazilian Championship. Last Monday, they lost 1-0 to Internacional, in Beira-Rio, with a goal from Moisés in the last play of the match.

Wellington Paulista and Everaldo, recovering from injuries, miss Vagner Mancini’s team. Ale is doubt.

tickets

Tickets are on sale online and at physical points (check the list here). Botafogo fans sold out the Lower East sector in advance. Values ​​range from R$30 to R$80 (except tribunes). Shirt 7 members have a discount.

Where to watch Botafogo vs América-MG

The match will be broadcast by SporTV throughout Brazil and by the Premiere channel, in the pay-per-view system. The narration is by Daniel Pereira, with comments by Fabio Junior and Ledio Carmona. Sandro Meira Ricci commands Central do Apito.

Arbitration

Braulio da Silva Machado will be the referee of Botafogo x América-MG, decisive game of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, this Thursday, at 21h, at Nilton Santos Stadium. Kleber Lucio Gil and Alex dos Santos will be assistants, with Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira at VAR. All from Santa Catarina.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO x AMERICA-MG



Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time:07/14/2022 – 21h

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Tickets: www.voucherseguro.com.br

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Philipe Sampaio (Del Piage), Joel Carli and Kanu; Saravia, Patrick de Paula, Lucas Fernandes and Hugo; Gustavo Sauer, Vinícius Lopes and Erison – Coach: Luís Castro.

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana (Conti), Luan Patrick and Marlon (Danilo Avelar); Lucas Kal, Juninho and Alê; Felipe Azevedo, Pedrinho and Aloísio (Henrique Almeida) – Coach: Vagner Mancini.