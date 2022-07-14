Botafogo will have important reinforcements against América-MG; see related | Botafogo



Gustavo Sauer in training held at CT Lonier – Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Rio – Botafogo will have important reinforcements for the match against América-MG, this Thursday, for the Copa do Brasil, at the Nilton Santos Stadium. Recovered from physical problems, strikers Gustavo Sauer and Matheus Nascimento were linked and will be available to coach Luís Castro.

Related athletes for the game against América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/2ZLcnR3jl8 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) July 13, 2022 With an ankle injury, Sauer had not been scheduled for a match since May. Matheus Nascimento, on the other hand, suffered discomfort in the last few days and ended up missing some training sessions. The young DG, side of the B team, is another new addition to the list.

The bad news is the absence of midfielder Lucas Piazón and defender Victor Cuesta. The duo suffered a strong head shock in the match against Cuiabá and will not be able to play due to medical protocol. In the case of the defender, there were also fractures in the face.

To advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Botafogo will need to beat América-MG by four goals. If they win by three goals, the decision will be on penalties.