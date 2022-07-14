Botafogo x América-MG: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

In decisive game, Botafogo and América-MG will face each other this Thursday, at 9 pm, at Nilton Santos. With a 3-0 setback in the first leg, Alvinegro needs to win by four goals to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. If they win by three goals difference, the spot will be decided in the maximum penalties.

For the duel, coach Luís Castro will not be able to count on a series of players. Among them, defender Víctor Cuesta and midfielder Luís Oyama, who have already competed in the Copa do Brasil for other teams: Internacional and Mirassol, respectively.

In addition to them, the alvinegro cast follows with several injured athletes. On the list, Carlinhos, Kayque, Victor Sá, Diego Gonçalves are still in the Medical Department, while Rafael and Gustavo Sauer are in the transition period.

On the América-MG side, Wellington Paulista is recovering from an injury to the semimembranosus muscle of the right thigh. Everaldo, in turn, had tendinitis in the back of his left thigh.

Coach Vágner Mancini has a doubt to assemble the team this Thursday. Midfielder Alê left the match against Internacional complaining of discomfort in his left thigh.

DATASHEET



BOTAFOGO x AMERICA-MG (8th of the Copa do Brasil)

Place: Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: 07/14/2022, at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (FIFA) (SC)

Auxiliaries: Kleber Lucio Gil (FIFA) (SC) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

Fourth referee: Felipe da Silva Goncalves Paludo (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Where to watch: SporTV and in Real Time on LANCE!/Voice of Sport

Botafogo (Coach Luís Castro)

Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Carli (Philipe Sampaio), Kanu, Hugo; Patrick de Paula, Del Piage; Vinícius Lopes, Lucas Fernandes, Chay; Erison.

Embezzlement: Carlinhos, Kayque, Victor Sá, Diego Gonçalves (Medical Department), Rafael (transition), Victor Cuesta (already played in the competition for Internacional) and Luís Oyama (already played in the competition for Mirassol).

America (MG) (Coach: Vagner Mancini)

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana, Éder, Danilo Avelar (Marlon); Lucas Kal, Juninho, Matheusinho (Índio Ramírez); Pedrinho, Felipe Azevedo, Aloísio.

Embezzlement: Wellington Paulista and Everaldo (medical department) and Alê (Doubt)