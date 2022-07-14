Brazilian businessman suspected of leading criminal organization is extradited from Paraguay to the United States | West and Southwest

The extradition information was confirmed by the National Anti-Drug Secretariat of Paraguay (Senad), this Thursday (14).
According to the investigation, Hijazi worked on the border between Brazil and Paraguay and also in the United States. Authorities reported that Kassem used six companies to make illicit money transfers.
The scheme was run in Cidade do Leste and was identified by US tax and drug trafficking agencies.
- Businessman arrested in Paraguay
According to Senad, last year, he was arrested in his office in Cidade do Leste, in Paraguay, a municipality that connects the country to Brazil, through Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná, by the International Friendship Bridge.
The US government claimed that Hijazi was protected by a kickback scheme involving Paraguayan politicians, prosecutors and police.
Using the shell company on the triple border, the businessman served criminals in the United States, South America, Europe, the Middle East and China.
Paraguay’s National Anti-Drug Secretariat said the suspect’s extradition represents a “coup against international organized crime in the country.”
“Kassem Mohamad Hijazi is now in US custody. His arrest was considered of high strategic value for Paraguay and the United States. Hijazi’s capture and extradition reflects Paraguay’s inter-agency commitment to the fight against international organized crime,” he said.
According to Senad, in 2004, the suspect and his brother were convicted of crimes related to money laundering.
The investigation was featured on US government websites. On Monday (11), the United States Department of Justice published a social media post thanking and congratulating Paraguay for its success in extradition.
“We thank the Attorney General of the Public Ministry of Paraguay for this successful extradition, with the support of the Office of International Affairs of the Department of Justice, the United States Attorney’s Office in the District of New York, the Anti-Drug Agency and the Office of National Security Investigations”, said the publication.
At the time of the suspect’s arrest in Paraguay, Anderson Almeida and Mathaus Agacci, defense lawyers reported that Kassem Mohamad Hijazi is a businessman and merchant who has been operating lawfully in Paraguay for over 20 years.
The defense reported that he was arrested arbitrarily and illegally, as there was no formal extradition request made by the US to Paraguay within the legal time period prior to the arrest.
Still, at the time, the lawyers affirmed the precautionary segregation was requested through diplomatic channels without any document that indicated any concrete evidence against Kassem, in American territory.
Kassem is Brazilian and lived in Foz de Iguaçu, according to the lawyers.
