Brazilian companies already adopt 4-day workweek | Economy

Marcia Foletto/O Globo Agency How about working four days a week? Brazilian companies start to adhere to the new trend

What would you do if you had one more day off work during the week, in addition to Saturday and Sunday? Or if Thursday became the official happy hour day, with no productivity worries for the next morning?

With the adoption of hybrid work by many companies during the pandemic, working just four days a week has become a possibility for some workers in countries that are beginning to test the idea of ​​reducing service hours to gain productivity, as contradictory as this may seem. . Among them are the United Kingdom, Japan, Belgium, New Zealand and Portugal.

In Iceland, two tests in companies showed that the reduction of working hours did not result in any loss of productivity or decrease in company performance. On the other hand, employees reported a drop in stress levels.

Brazilian companies are starting to include Brazil in this list. The main change proposed by them is to give employees one more day off per week, in addition to Saturday and Sunday, with no proportional reduction in wages.

It may even seem that the routine in the four working days will become more intense, with the challenge of keeping the same number of tasks, meetings and tasks in a shorter period of time. But this is not what usually happens in practice, according to representatives of Brazilian companies heard by GLOBO.

Since 2020, Wednesdays have been eliminated from the professional calendar of almost the entire team at the dog product company Zee.Dog. Only the retail and logistics areas, which cannot afford to stop midweek, maintain their usual routine.

The idea is to encourage greater concentration at the beginning and end of the week, with a day to clear your head in the middle, favoring a better balance between personal and professional life, says Thadeu Diz, co-founder and creative director of the company:

“In addition to balancing work and quality of life, the model was an opportunity to make both the beginning and the end of the week productive. For employees, it is important to have one more day to spend time with their children or develop a new hobby.”

According to him, the meetings became more objective, and the teams also started to help each other more so that deliveries were made with the necessary quality and in less time. The most significant gain, however, was in productivity.

Another case is that of the Shoot communication agency, which is 100% virtual and decided to adopt the four-day regime in February. The team was divided into two groups: some employees on Fridays and others on Mondays. Luciano Braga, partner of the company, says that the decision came from the perception of how tired the employees felt at work, even after days with few tasks. The mood of the employees, according to him, changed:

“The staff is more engaged, and also more relaxed. Our productivity has not increased that much, but I would say that we have maintained the same level, which already works a lot. The company did not adopt this policy to be more productive, but it was more of a consequence, so as the improvement in the self-management of the employees.”

For Braga, the traditional week of five working days is already dated. He believes that companies that have a better option end up standing out in attracting talent among the most qualified professionals. Since adopting the four-day week, each new vacancy announcement has received more applicants.

“The company received around 100 CVs per vacancy, but that number reached 700 when we adopted the four-day working regime. Our number of followers on Instagram and LinkedIn also increased”, said the businessman.

Crawly, from Belo Horizonte, adopted this strategy well before becoming a trend in the pandemic. The data intelligence company already has the shortest week in four years. When it started, the benefit was only given to developers, as a way to attract collaborators in the face of the shortage of technology professionals in the market. The strategy was used by other companies in the sector, says Luísa Lana, financial manager at Crawly, and the company followed suit.

“To implement the change, we adjusted the schedules to only deliver on Thursdays. Having one more day off, employees feel more motivated to deliver better service and stay in the company”, says the executive, who hears from candidates for vacancies that the four-day week weighed heavily on the search for the company.

At Eva Benefits, from Ouro Preto (MG), employees started to be looked for on LinkedIn by other professionals looking for a vacancy since the company adopted three days off per week. But, despite employee satisfaction, CEO Marcelo Lopes admits that not everyone is able to disconnect from work on Fridays, which is now off work at the company. The change in culture, assesses the executive, is slow:

“It takes time for the employee to assimilate this new benefit and understand that he can plan his life to have three days of weekends”, said Marcelo.

The Sales Development representative at Eva Benefits, Beatriz Ribeiro, agrees, but highlights that the company sees this type of benefit as a way to promote health and well-being among employees, who in the end can produce more:

“Today we see very serious illnesses in the corporate environment because of overwork, so slowing down is important, but it will still take a while for us to fall into the reality that we have one more day to rest.”

Behind the plans to reduce the working week is an effort by companies to compensate for the cut hours by cutting inefficient tasks and reorganizing processes without affecting the company’s performance. The premise is based on the model known as 100:80:100, which means 100% payment for 80% of the employee’s time, in exchange for 100% productivity.

experiences in the world

In many cases, adherents of the model say that it is possible to increase employee returns. In some countries, companies are testing the model as a way of testing in practice whether offering more quality of life to employees can represent a competitive advantage over the competition.

Studies indicate that happier employees feel motivated and are more productive, which is better for companies at the end of the line. Between 2015 and 2019, a study carried out by the Association for Sustainability and Democracy (Alda) and the British institution Autonomy analyzed the benefits of reducing working days for around 2,500 workers in Iceland. The results indicated that productivity remained the same or even increased in some cases.

The United Arab Emirates was the pioneer country in reducing the number of working days. There, since January of this year, all employees of public agencies work with only 36 hours per week, divided into four working days.

In June in the UK, more than 3,000 workers at 70 different companies started working for just four days a week, with no loss of pay, as part of the world’s biggest test of the new working model.

It is a test, which will last six months, organized by the main institution to promote the four-day working week, the 4 Day Week Global, in partnership with researchers from the universities of Cambridge, Oxford and Boston.