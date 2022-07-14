Bruno Gagliasso details rumor of affair with Bruno De Luca

Bruno Gagliasso, 40, said that at the beginning of his relationship with Giovanna Ewbank, in 2009, he was named as an affair with presenter Bruno De Luca.

“A ‘pseudofriend’ of Giovanna’s told me to be very careful with me because I had an affair with Bruno De Luca. By the way, I would like to let Bruno know that we had an affair. You don’t know”, joked the actor during the chat. chat on the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod”, presented by Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme.

At the time, the presenter even questioned him about his involvement with De Luca “When I started going out with Bruno, I asked if he had an affair with Bruno De Luca”, said Giovanna.

“I believed a lot in the things I was told until I started to be the center of fake news”, she said, who continued: “What caught me at the beginning of the relationship was knowing that every hour he was with someone”.

The chat about the rumor of an affair between Gagliasso and De Luca came after the trio talked about the “noronha surubão”, which gained prominence after an alleged former Globo employee “leaked” the news on an Instagram page in 2019.

“The ‘noronha surubão’ is nothing more than a smokescreen for a controversy that took place during the soap opera. This is the truth. Do you want me to tell you who released it? What organized it, right? The organizer, who received people. It was at my inn, wasn’t it?”, asked the actor, jokingly.

When remembering the names mentioned in the controversy, he listed Fernanda, Giovanna, Bruno himself, Neymar, Bruna [Marquezine]João Vicente, who never went to Noronha, Fiorella Matheis and Thaila [Ayala].

Giovanna joined in her husband’s joke and said: “For sure, I would be the person putting gel alcohol on everyone. Let’s clean our little hands”.

“It would be a hell of a suruba”, affirmed Fernanda, while Bruno explained not to deny the information for that reason.