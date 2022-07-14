Bruno Gagliasso talks about alleged love affair with Bruno de Luca

posted on 07/13/2022 12:42 / updated 07/13/2022 12:55



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

Actor Bruno Gagliasso spoke during participation in the podcast Who Can, Canabout an alleged love affair with Bruno de Luca at the beginning of his relationship with his wife Giovanna Ewbank, in 2009.

Bruno Gagliasso said that a friend of Giovanna Ewbank told her about the fake affair.

“A pseudo-friend of Giovanna’s invented it, when we were starting [a se envolver]told me to be very careful with me because, in fact, I was having an affair with Bruno De Luca,” he said.





According to Giovanna, she even questioned him about the alleged romance. “When I started going out with Bruno I asked if he was having an affair with Bruno De Luca,” she said. “I believed a lot in the things I was told until I started to be the center of fake news,” she explained.

He then pointed out that he has never had a relationship with other men in his life, not even when he had a threesome. “I’ve done it with two women. I’ve also done it with a man and a woman, but I didn’t stay with the man,” he clarified.