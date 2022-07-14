Buying Real Estate in Five Years: Where to Invest

No funding; you want to buy a property in cash, within five years. Where to invest to achieve this? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that, for investments with higher values, it is not recommended to invest your money in a single product.
“Be careful when linking a value, a project, an objective, to a single asset”, he declares.
Read her explanation and watch the program excerpt below. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast weekly, on Thursdays, from 4 pm to 5 pm.
Merging titles is the strategy
According to her, it is worth thinking about the project of buying a property in cash, in five years, seeking a strategy of merging some titles.
“It is worth looking for investments that do not have such high volatility and bonds maturing within that period. Taking advantage of this moment of high Selic rate, this can be an interesting option. It is also worth being careful with inflation in the next five years “, he declares.
Therefore, she says, look for bonds that currently take advantage of the higher Selic rate, along with products that are indexed to inflation, such as the IPCA+ Treasury, which yields inflation plus a fixed rate. “Think about these bonds, whether Treasury, CDB or LCI, with a term of up to five years”, she says.
According to her, in the case of CDB (Bank Deposit Certificate) and LCI (Mortgage Letter of Credit), the securities are protected by the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund), up to a limit of R$ 250 thousand per CPF and per financial institution.
Chat with Specialist is weekly
