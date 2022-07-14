BYD D1, designed for per-app transport, begins testing

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on BYD D1, designed for per-app transport, begins testing 1 Views

White BYD D1 with open sliding side door.

BYD D1 white with electric sliding side door open
Photos: BYD Disclosure

The BYD D1 EV, a vehicle designed to be used in transport by application, began to circulate in São Paulo by the company 99. The vehicle was developed together with the Chinese Didi Chuxing, who owns 99. The arrival of this vehicle is the result of the Alliance for Mobility, a project that aims to boost electric mobility in Brazil.

BYD Tan EV: check the price of the 7-seater electric SUV that just arrived

The look of the BYD D1 is that of a minivan, bodywork that is out of fashion, but stands out for its good use of internal space. So that there is no doubt that the vehicle offers comfort, the wheelbase is an impressive 2.80 meters.

In-flight comfort is the watchword in the BYD D1

The BYD D1 has a power-opening sliding right rear door. In addition to providing more comfortable access to the vehicle, it is the end of the fight between drivers and passengers who “do not have a refrigerator at home”. As soon as the door is opened, the vehicle projects a sign on the ground welcoming the passenger. In addition to the protocol, the projection serves to illuminate the sidewalk and provide more security during boarding.

BYD D1 green from the front.
BYD D1 is now part of Didi Chuxing’s fleet in China
Interior of the BYD D1.
With 2.80m of wheelbase, the interior is spacious
BYD D1 green from the side.
MPV body is out of fashion
BYD D1 dashboard.
Driver space has been designed to provide comfort for long hours of use
BYD D1 green with sliding side door.
Sliding rear door has electric opening
BYD D1 rear screens.
Rear seat can have dual screens, USB sockets and cup holders
BYD D1 green from rear.
BYD D1 EV

The rear seat can receive a heating system. Rear passengers of the BYD D1 can also count on two screens installed in the backrests of the front seats, in addition to USB sockets and cup holders. The driver’s seat was designed to provide comfort during long hours of use.

Electric motor has only 130 horsepower

The electric motor has 130hp of power and 18.3kgfm of torque. The maximum speed was programmed not to exceed 130km/h. The 53 kWh battery provides a range of 371 kilometers over the WLTP cycle. Recharging lasts for one hour on a fast system. The time increases to 7 hours in the case of an ordinary wallbox.

Do you like the automotive world? Then check out the VRUM Youtube channel

The dimensions of the vehicle are 4.39m long, 1.85m wide and 1.65m high. Among the technologies available on the BYD D1 are adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistant and forward collision warning.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

C6 Bank launches loan with vehicle guarantee and low interest

The new C6 Bank loan is now available and releases up to 70% of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved