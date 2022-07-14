BYD D1, designed for per-app transport, begins testing

The BYD D1 EV, a vehicle designed to be used in transport by application, began to circulate in São Paulo by the company 99. The vehicle was developed together with the Chinese Didi Chuxing, who owns 99. The arrival of this vehicle is the result of the Alliance for Mobility, a project that aims to boost electric mobility in Brazil.

The look of the BYD D1 is that of a minivan, bodywork that is out of fashion, but stands out for its good use of internal space. So that there is no doubt that the vehicle offers comfort, the wheelbase is an impressive 2.80 meters.

In-flight comfort is the watchword in the BYD D1

The BYD D1 has a power-opening sliding right rear door. In addition to providing more comfortable access to the vehicle, it is the end of the fight between drivers and passengers who “do not have a refrigerator at home”. As soon as the door is opened, the vehicle projects a sign on the ground welcoming the passenger. In addition to the protocol, the projection serves to illuminate the sidewalk and provide more security during boarding.

The rear seat can receive a heating system. Rear passengers of the BYD D1 can also count on two screens installed in the backrests of the front seats, in addition to USB sockets and cup holders. The driver’s seat was designed to provide comfort during long hours of use.

Electric motor has only 130 horsepower

The electric motor has 130hp of power and 18.3kgfm of torque. The maximum speed was programmed not to exceed 130km/h. The 53 kWh battery provides a range of 371 kilometers over the WLTP cycle. Recharging lasts for one hour on a fast system. The time increases to 7 hours in the case of an ordinary wallbox.

The dimensions of the vehicle are 4.39m long, 1.85m wide and 1.65m high. Among the technologies available on the BYD D1 are adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistant and forward collision warning.