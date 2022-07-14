C6 Bank launches loan with vehicle guarantee and low interest

The new C6 Bank loan is now available and releases up to 70% of the vehicle’s appraisal value, check the details

C6 Bank has just added a new type of loan to its customers in its portfolio of products and services. Vehicle secured credit, also known as car equity, offers more competitive rates and flexible financing terms.

Car equity works with the same logic as home equity. In this modality, the asset is the guarantee of payment of the loan. Therefore, rates are lower than those of traditional personal credit modalities.

How the new C6 Bank loan works

At C6 Bank, the customer can contract a credit of up to 70% of the appraisal value of their vehicle, with a minimum price of R$5 thousand and a maximum price of R$70 thousand. The payment term is up to 48 months and the rates start from 1.44% per month.

To take out the loan, the vehicle must be paid off and in the customer’s name, it cannot register pending issues, it must be manufactured for up to 10 years and belong to the light category (gross weight of up to 3.5 tons).

“C6 Bank is a complete bank that is constantly expanding its portfolio with new products and services. With the launch, we fulfilled this mission and offered a credit option that makes our client’s financial life easier”, says Ricardo Bonzo Filho, head of vehicles at C6 Bank.

The product is already available on the app for a group of customers and the offer is expected to be extended to 100% of the base in the coming months. The request for this credit is made through the C6 Bank app and the customer receives the money in the account within 1 business day.

Other C6 Bank benefits for vehicle owners

C6 Bank customers who own vehicles can still take advantage of other advantages offered by the bank. One of them is the C6 Tag, a sticker for the car, in which the customer only pays the value of the toll or parking lot in which it was used. There are no shipping or joining fees. In practice, the product works like a car debit card.

C6 Bank customers are also entitled to Shell Box functionality. With it, it is possible to fill up the vehicle at stations in the Shell network by paying exclusively through the bank’s app and having the amount debited directly from the account. The ‘Pay Fuel’ option in the app is fast and 100% digital, as it does not involve handling credit cards or cash.

In addition, with only R$ 5 per month, C6 Tag users can hire C6 Tag Highway Insurance. The first of its kind in Brazil, the solution offers assistance on all toll roads in the country. Insurance C6 Tag Highway amenities include a 24-hour tow truck, free taxi to finish the trip within a perimeter of up to 400 km from the accident site and accommodation, depending on the circumstances of the incident.

The service also offers coverage of up to R$5,000 for damages to own and third-party vehicles. Those who already have auto insurance can use this amount to help pay the property damage deductible.

