Caixa: Campaign to renegotiate pledge contracts; see how to participate

THE Federal Savings Bank extended to July 29 the possibility of renegotiating pledge contracts. According to the financial institution, discounts are from 44%.

The “Recupera Penhor” campaign is valid for those who have the Penhor Caixa credit line. The service offers one of the lowest rates on the market, in addition to other advantages, such as being available for negatives.

Renegotiation of pledge contracts

In summary, the pledge contracts of the Cashier are those who accept valuable items as collateral, such as jewelry, watches and pens, for example. In this way, the asset is kept as collateral until the contracting party pays off the debt.

With regard to interest, they are from 1.99% per month for single installment contracts. However, when the debt is paid in installments – limited to 60 months – the interest rises to 3.65% per month.

The renegotiation can be carried out at any Caixa branch until the mentioned date. According to the bank, it is possible to renew the contract, pay the installments that are in arrears or even pay off the credit.

On the other hand, if the debts last for a long time, the pawned asset can go to auction. Contact the Box and prevent yourself.

Caixa Tem: Manual on how to use the Caixa application

The Federal Government in partnership with Caixa Econômica created the application box has in 2020, to enable payments of Emergency Aid. However, over time the platform began to provide more services, becoming a digital wallet.

The application allows the consultation of balances and statements, payment of bills and slips, making withdrawals and transfers, including via Pix, internet purchases with the virtual debit card generated free of charge box hasamong other possibilities.

How to register at Caixa Tem?

It is not necessary to be a Caixa customer to register. Check out the step-by-step instructions on how to install the app below:

Download the Caixa Tem APP on your device (available for Android and iOS); Once installed, click on “Login”; Select the “New User” option; Then, the application will request personal documents, such as CPF and RG and send a current photo. After this phase, the registration is carried out.

How to make transfers?

The procedure is quite simple. Just access the app and, on the home screen, click on “Transfer money”. Then, fill in the bank details of the person who will receive, the amount to be transferred and finalize. Remembering that the transfer can also be carried out via PIX.

How to make payments in Caixa Tem?

To make payments through box has, click on the “Pay Your Bills” tab. Then, choose between scanning the barcode with your phone’s camera or typing. Once this is done, finalize the payment using your password and confirming your data.

How to make withdrawals?

One of the app’s differentials is the withdrawal without the physical card. The user can generate a code valid for up to 1 hour and go in person to an institution’s ATM or a lottery unit to withdraw the values.

To withdraw the amounts, access the “Withdraw without card” option. Then, a code will be issued for the user to present at the ATM or to the attendant. Finally, choose the amount to be redeemed and complete the action. It is worth remembering that withdrawals are only allowed at Caixa ATMs and in lottery houses.

Step by step to unlock Caixa Tem by WhatsApp

Get the app box has available for Android and iOS;

available for Android and iOS; Access your account with your CPF and password;

In the application menu, find the option “Release Access”;

The user will be forwarded through the automatic help system. Click on the available icon and access the generated link to start a conversation on WhatsApp;

Once this is done, just follow the guidelines for sending the documents necessary to unlock Caixa Tem.

According to Caixa, the action may take up to 48 hours to process.