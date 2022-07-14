Cassio’s wife revolts after attacking the goalkeeper

Janara Sackl, wife of Cássio, from Corinthians, took to social media to repudiate the scenes seen after the classic in Vila Belmiro. It was the first time she went public after her family was threatened by an anonymous fan in April of this year.

In the game against Santos, on Wednesday night, Cássio was hit in the back by a fan who invaded the lawn. Before that, rockets had already been thrown in the area where the goalkeeper played in the second half.

“Coward! Exactly three months ago I deactivated my account due to threats made to me and my family. And no, it wasn’t some teenager’s ‘bad joke’. It was a criminal with two passages by the police! Three months later, my husband was attacked in Vila Belmiro by a rival fan. May God have mercy on this citizen! Coward!” wrote Janara.

“And those bombs that were going off behind my husband’s goal? What if I had hit him? Respect the work of these men. For many it may be fun, but for our husbands it is a profession,” she continued.

Cassio’s wife also thanked Marcos Leonardo, Santos striker. The 19-year-old tried to contain the aggression by protecting the goalkeeper.

“Congratulations and thanks to the boy Marcos Leonardo (Santos athlete)!. You were instrumental in reducing the chance of something worse happening! Used by God! May He continue to bless your life and that of your entire family!” said Janara.

The shirt number 9 of Peixe, in a press conference after the game, explained his attitude.

“I saw the fan coming, I was in front. I tried to protect Cassio. I don’t even need to talk about him, he’s a phenomenon that defends Corinthians. I tried to defend him. I don’t want for him what I don’t want for myself. My parents taught me to always stand up for others,” he reported.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Leave your comment