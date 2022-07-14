Castro and Freixo tie, says Quaest

A survey carried out by Instituto Quaest, contracted by Banco Genial and released today, points out governor Cláudio Castro (PL) with 24% of voting intentions and federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB), with 22%, in the first round of the government dispute. from Rio de Janeiro. As the margin of error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, there is a technical tie between the two.

This result is that of the main scenario, with nine pre-candidates in the stimulated survey — when respondents are given a prior list of names. Four other scenarios were tested, and in all of them there is a technical tie between Castro and Freixo.

It was the first time that former governor Anthony Garotinho (União Brasil) was included. He appears with 6% of voting intentions, as does the former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT).

Cyro Garcia (PSTU), Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD) and Eduardo Serra (PCB) each had 2%. Paulo Ganime (Novo) and Colonel Emir Larangeira (PMB) had 1%. Considering the margin of error, these pre-candidates are technically tied with Garotinho e Neves.

Whites, nulls and do not intend to vote added up to 24%, while those who were undecided were 10%

Despite appearing in the poll, Santa Cruz left the contest for the Guanabara Palace to be Neves’ deputy, according to information from the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper. The announcement was made yesterday by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), who announced his party’s decision to support Neves’ candidacy. Quaest did not test a scenario with the name of Garotinho and without that of Santa Cruz.

The research is not comparable with the edition carried out in May, since, in addition to the inclusion of Garotinho, the names of Cyro Garcia, Eduardo Serra and Colonel Emir Larangeira were added. The name of state deputy André Ceciliano (PT) was also removed.

The survey heard 1,200 people in person between the 8th and 11th of July. The confidence index is 95% and the cost was R$ 123,500. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is RJ-05160/2022.

First round

Five scenarios were tested for the first round, and in all of them there was a tie between Castro and Freixo, within the margin of error.

Scene 1

Cláudio Castro (PL): 24%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 22%

Anthony Garotinho (Union Brazil): 6%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 6%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 2%

Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD): 2%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 2%

Paulo Ganime (New): 1%

Colonel Emir Larangeira (PMB): 1%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 24%

Undecided: 10%

Scenario 2

Cláudio Castro (PL): 24%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 23%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 7%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 2%

Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD): 2%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 2%

Paulo Ganime (New): 1%

Colonel Emir Larangeira (PMB): 1%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 27%

Undecided: 11%

Scenario 3

Cláudio Castro (PL): 25%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 23%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 8%

Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD): 3%

Paulo Ganime (New): 2%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 29%

Undecided: 9%

Scenario 4

Cláudio Castro (PL): 25%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 22%

Anthony Garotinho (Union Brazil): 6%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 6%

Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD): 3%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 29%

Undecided: 9%

Scenario 5

Cláudio Castro (PL): 26%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 25%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 9%

Paulo Ganime (New): 2%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 29%

Undecided: 10%

Spontaneous search

In the spontaneous poll, when respondents do not receive a preliminary list of pre-candidates, Castro and Freixo also technically tie within the margin of error — the governor with 10%, and the federal deputy, with 5%. The undecided were 79% of respondents, and 3% mentioned other names.

Cláudio Castro (PL): 10%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 5%

Others: 3%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 3%

Undecided: 79%

second round

Quaest simulated five scenarios for the second round. In the dispute between Castro and Freixo, the governor got 36%, and the federal deputy got 31%. Therefore, they also tie on the margin of error. Whites, nulls and do not intend to vote added up to 27%, and those who were undecided were 6%.

In the other scenarios, both Castro and Freixo win Neves and Garotinho.

See the results below:

Scene 1

Cláudio Castro (PL): 36%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 31%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 27%

Undecided: 6%

Scenario 2

Cláudio Castro (PL): 37%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 21%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 33%

Undecided: 8%

Scenario 3

Cláudio Castro (PL): 44%

Anthony Garotinho (União Brasil): 19%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 31%

Undecided: 6%

Scenario 4

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 31%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 24%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 38%

Undecided: 7%

Scenario 5

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 38%

Anthony Garotinho (União Brasil): 21%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 36%

Undecided: 5%

about the institute

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it surveys voting intentions for president, governor and the Senate in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia. The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys for the 2022 elections. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.