“Celebrate like she always did”, says Dona Ruth about tribute to Marília

Big names of the countryman gathered last Tuesday (12/7) to celebrate the eternal memory of one of the biggest hits in the world of music: Marília Mendonça. The singer’s mother, Dona Ruth, received friends from the Queen of Sofrência to prepare a special for the countrywoman’s birthday, which will be released on July 22. The LeoDias column discovered all the details of this recording and tells you everything, in addition to a spoiler: this will not be the only birthday surprise that fans will have.

We already have some clues about the backstage of this tribute: in videos published by those who were at the place, it is possible to see a large screen, which displays memories with Marília, in addition to a table full of guests, in addition to Dona Ruth, who commands the late night. “I will always celebrate my daughter’s life as she always did,” the matriarch told the column.

frame-friends-of-Marília-Mendonça Friends of Marília Mendonça and Dona Ruthreproduction 3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Marília Dias Mendonça was a Brazilian singer, songwriter and businesswoman. Born in Cristianópolis, Goiás, she grew up and lived in Goiânia most of her life.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Beloved in the countryside, Marília had one of the highest fees in the country and was a record holder in access on digital platforms.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In November 2021, while traveling to Minas Gerais, where she would perform a show, the singer’s plane crashed and instantly killed everyone on board. Marília died at the age of 26 and left her 2-year-old son Léo.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Mendonça started singing in church when he was still a child. At the age of 12 he started composing for great singers, such as Wesley Safadão, Jorge & Mateus, Henrique & Juliano and Matheus & KauanPlayback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2014, Marília launched herself as a singer and, later, in 2016, she presented the first album of her career that featured the song Infiel, a song that made her nationally known.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2015, she got into a relationship with businessman Yugnir Ângelo and got engaged to the boy. However, two years later the relationship came to an end. At the time, Marília informed that she was too young to have a serious relationship.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2017, the singer released Amante Não Tem Lar and De Quem é a Culpa, singles that topped the charts and raised her name even more. Later, Marília became the most listened to Brazilian on Youtube, occupying the 13th place in the world ranking.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2018, he released the second album Agora É Que São Elas, with the participation of Maiara and Maraisa. In 2019, she released the singles Bem Pior Que Eu, Ciumeira, Bebi Liguei and, in March of the same year, she became the most listened to woman on Spotify Brazil.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2019, the singer assumed a relationship marked by ups and downs with Murilo Huff, father of her only child, Léo. In September 2021, however, Marília announced the end of her relationship with the musician.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja During her career, the young woman won a Latin Grammy in the Best Sertaneja Music Album category, received a triple diamond, triple platinum record and remained at the top of the ranking of the most listened to artists in the country.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Known as the “Queen of suffering”, Marília left the legacy of Feminejo, a female segment of the university sertanejo, and boosted the success of other women in thePlayback / Instagram 0

The artists who lived with Mendonça were not the only ones to be present: all the people who were part of his daily life were there to celebrate it.

“Marília always liked to celebrate her birthday and Ruth decided to do it the way her daughter would do it. In fact, Marília was always very anxious for her birthday parties”, commented the artist’s advice.

distinguished guests

The night was surrounded by stories and lots and lots of music, which was in charge of João Gustavo, Marília’s brother, and his partner Dom Vitor, Hugo & Guilherme, Murilo Huff, Maiara & Maraisa, Vitor & Luan, Luiza (who made duo with Maurílio) and Henrique Castro. Due to recent recordings Henrique & Juliano could not attend, but they were still remembered through the big screen.

According to the press office, Dona Ruth wanted to bring together all the friends who were part of the Reviews of Marília. For this reason, some anonymous friends were not left out, as well as businessman Wander Oliveira, owner of Workshow, the photographer and responsible for the Festa das Patroas project, Flaney, the artist’s advisory team, among others.

Release date and more surprises

The special will be released on July 22nd, the day Marília would have turned 27, on Dona Ruth’s YouTube channel. But anyone who thinks that this will be the only celebration for the singer’s fans is wrong.

Still without giving many details, the artist’s advice said that there are still many surprises for that day, which should have their details released gradually.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.