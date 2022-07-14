Cervo’s supermoon in a cloudless sky enchants brasilienses

posted on 07/14/2022 06:00 / updated on 07/14/2022 06:02



Brasilienses gathered yesterday afternoon to watch the biggest Supermoon of the year: the Moon of the Deer. Cinthia Vedana, Helena de Tróia, Sandra Palmeira, Sol Reinheimer, Márcio Chapola, Matheus Reinheimer. – (credit: Renata Nagashima/CB/DA Press)

The sky of the Federal District was the scene of the biggest supermoon of the year: the Moon of the Deer. The people from Brasilia gathered this Wednesday afternoon (7/13) to follow the phenomenon, which started around 5:30 pm. The supermoon occurs when Earth’s natural satellite reaches the closest point to the planet, a distance of 357,263 kilometers, appearing to be 15% larger than an average full moon. “This one seems to have met the spectators’ expectations. Even more so when it is born with a lot of atmospheric distortion, which contributes to the effect of making it bigger”, explained the president of the Astronomy Club of Brasília (Casb), Mateus Félix.

The group of friends and hikers separated the day to gather and contemplate the supermoon together. “We like it a lot. It’s a program that we always try to do and, for us, it’s a time to restart. public servant Sol Reinheimer, 45 years old. The event is always marked on the six friends’ calendar. “The last moonrise, we were hiking on the Esplanade and saw it rise. It was fantastic”, recalls military officer Cinthia Vedana, 41.





















Student Daniele Alves, 22, and her boyfriend, Vitor Lopes dos Santos, 22, took advantage of the day off to do a different program and watch the supermoon. “This is the first time we’ve seen it. In Brasília, it’s usually difficult, because it’s always cloudy. Today (Wednesday), expectations are high, we’re in a good season, and the sky is clear”, he pondered. the young girl.

Contrary to those who said that the supermoon would not have as much visibility, the Lua dos Cervos lit up the sky of Brasilia and surprised those who took a moment of the day to contemplate this phenomenon that occurs at least twice a year. As soon as she began to appear, still shy, she drew sighs and shouts of admiration from the people of Brasilia who were in Praça do Cruzeiro.

“Look at the moon”, celebrated the excited journalist Tatiana Sócrates, 45. She and her husband, Álvaro de Bragança, 49, enjoyed the rare phenomenon. With snacks and wine, they watched this Wednesday’s supermoon. “I like to do this ritual. Stop everything I’m doing and look at the moon. This moment is being special, because it’s the first time we’ve come together”, she said.

The Rocha and Buschini families took advantage of the children’s vacation to take an astronomical tour. Early in the afternoon, they went to the Planetarium in Brasília, but couldn’t get in because of the crowd, so they went on to the next item on the list: seeing the supermoon. Paulo Rocha, 32, was with his wife, Amanda Freitas Vasconcelos, 37, and daughters Izabela and Luiza. He did not hide his excitement at seeing the moon and guarantees that expectations were met. “It’s surprising. Look at the size, surreal! We really like nature, whether in the park or here, and today (Wednesday), this wonderful moon”, said Paulo.

Spending holidays in Brasília with her daughters, Mariana Buschini, 35, took Sophia and Alice to watch their first Lua dos Deer, with a picnic accompanied by friends at Praça do Cruzeiro. “It’s a different program and we don’t always have the opportunity to do it. And this sky here is nowhere to be found, we miss you and there’s still a supermoon”, Mariana concluded.