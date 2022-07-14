Chamber approves PEC of nursing salary floor in 2nd shift – News

07/13/2022 – 21:31

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (13), in two voting rounds, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Nursing Floor (PEC 11/22), which determines that federal law will establish national salary floors for the nurse, the nursing technician, the nursing assistant and the midwife. Now the proposal will go to promulgation.

Elaine Menke / House of Representatives Carmen Zanotto, rapporteur for the proposal

According to the opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), the objective of the PEC is to prevent the new floors from being questioned in court with the argument of “deficit of initiative”.

This is because Bill 2564/20, which sets the minimum salary for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives, could be vetoed by the President of the Republic on the grounds that a bill to increase the remuneration of public servants can only be proposed by the Executive Branch.

PL 2564/20 is authored by Senator Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES) and is waiting to be sent to sanction after Congress finds funding sources for its effective application.

annual correction

According to PL 2564/20, the minimum salary for nurses will be R$ 4,750.00; nursing technicians, R$ 3,325.00; and that of auxiliaries and midwives, R$ 2,375.00.

This text also provides for the annual monetary restatement of the category floor based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and ensures the maintenance of salaries that may be higher than the suggested initial value, regardless of the working day for which the professional has been hired.

The PEC, authored by Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA), determines that the Union, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities will have until the end of the financial year of publication of the future law to adjust the remuneration of positions or respective career plans, if any.

Reporting – Eduardo Piovesan

Editing – Pierre Triboli