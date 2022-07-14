Chamber approves PEC of the State of Emergency in 2nd round – News

07/13/2022 – 23:12

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday (13) the PEC for the State of Emergency (Proposal to Amend the Constitution 15/22), which allows the government to spend over R$41.25 billion until the end of the budget. of the year to increase social benefits, grant financial aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers, increase the purchase of food for low-income people and reduce ethanol taxes. The proposal originated in the Senate and will be enacted.

The PEC was approved in the form of the substitute by the rapporteur, Mr Danilo Forte (União-CE). In the first round in plenary, there were 425 votes in favor and 7 against. In the second round, there were 469 votes to 17.

The guarantee of a tax rate differential was maintained in the proposal to make the biofuels (biodiesel and ethanol) compared to fossil fuels. This was the original theme of PEC 15.

The approved text provides that the R$ 41.25 billion will be used until the end of the year for the expansion of Auxílio Brasil (R$ 26 billion) and the kitchen gas voucher (R$ 1.05 billion); for the creation of aid to truck drivers and taxi drivers (R$ 5.4 billion and R$ 2 billion); to finance free public transport for the elderly (R$ 2.5 billion) and to compensate states that grant ICMS for ethanol producers and distributors (R$ 3.8 billion).

The PEC also allocates resources to reinforce the Alimenta Brasil program (R$ 500 million), which buys food from family farmers, extractivists, artisanal fishermen, indigenous peoples and other traditional populations to distribute them to low-income families.

Rapporteur for the PEC, deputy Danilo Forte said that the objective is to mitigate the effects of inflation on the poorest families, since it has increased government revenue. “Faced with a picture of so much contradiction between the misery of the people and the wealth concentrated by the governments, we have the obligation to seek to divide”, he said.

election year

In order to make expenditures in an election year feasible (prohibited by legislation) and to circumvent legal requirements and the Constitution itself (expenditure ceiling/Constitutional Amendment 95), the proposal institutes a state of emergency until December 31, 2022. All these measures were included of PEC 1/22, appendedand became part of PEC 15/22.

The creation of benefits for individuals and the voluntary transfer of resources to states and municipalities are prohibited in the three months preceding the elections. The only exception is if this occurs during a public calamity or a state of emergency, according to the Elections Law.

Thus, expenditure growth limitations will not need to be met without increasing revenues or decreasing other expenses (Fiscal Responsibility Law); no specific authorization by Congress will be required to breach the Golden Rule; and resources will be excluded from the calculation of the primary result target.

internal commotion

The figure of the state of emergency is not included in the Federal Constitution, which allows the opening of extraordinary credit to meet unpredictable and urgent expenses, such as those resulting from war, internal commotion or public calamity.

aid

Complementary payments of Auxílio Brasil and Auxílio Gás will be added to the amounts that the beneficiaries already receive. In the case of the income transfer program, the text guarantees its payment to those who still do not receive due to budgetary limitations, even if they meet the requirements.

In relation to truck drivers, the monthly aid of R$ 1 thousand will be granted regardless of the number of vehicles they have. Payment will be made through a technological solution implemented by a federal bank to be appointed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Truck drivers will not need to prove that they spent the amounts on fuel.

Public transportation

Although provided for by law, free public transport for the elderly (65 years and over) has not been implemented in many places due to lack of resources.

With the PEC, until December 2022, R$ 2.5 billion will be transferred to states and municipalities through transfers to any fund able to receive the money, whose application must observe the economic and financial balance of the public transport concession contracts and the tariff affordability guidelines.

The distribution will be proportional to the population over 65 of each territory that has regular intra-municipal urban public transport services. The data used will be the most up-to-date population estimate published by the Department of Informatics of the Unified Health System (DataSus) based on data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

credits

As for ethanol, the transfer will depend on whether the state and the Federal District approve a specific rule, regardless of a decision by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) to grant presumed credits of ICMS to ethanol distributors and producers in order to maintain a competitive edge in relation to the gasoline tax burden.

The BRL 3.8 billion will only be paid in 2022, in up to five installments of BRL 760 million deposited monthly in the account that receives funds from the States Participation Fund (PEF).

Companies will be able to use the credits obtained in later years, and their granting will take into account the proportion of consumption in each state in relation to the total consumed in 2021.

As this is a tax waiver compensated by the Federal Government, the PEC provides that the amount will continue to be used for the purpose of calculating the minimum percentages of application in public education and in the fundebboth by states and municipalities, which receive part of ICMS by constitutional determination.

However, the text makes no reference to health expenditure, whose minimum amounts provided for in Complementary Law 141/12 are 12% of state taxes and 15% of municipal taxes. Among these taxes is the ICMS, a portion of which is transferred to cities.

In order to receive the funds, the state must waive any legal action for future revenue losses due to the granting of the presumed credit.

tax waiver

The proposal also determines that, until December 31, 2022, the reduction of tax rates levied on gasoline can reach zero only if the rate of the same tax levied on ethanol is also set at zero.

biofuels

As for biofuels, PEC 15/22 determines that the Union and the states maintain, in percentage terms, the difference in rates applicable to each fossil fuel and substitute biofuels at a level equal to or higher than that in force on May 15, 2022.

This should occur until a complementary law defines a favorable tax regime for biofuels intended for final consumption, by means of taxation lower than that levied on fossil fuels, especially in relation to Cofinsto PIS/Pasep and ICMS.

In this transition until the law comes into force, if the competitive differential is not determined by the rates, it can be guaranteed by maintaining a lower effective tax burden.

The text also guarantees that, in the first 20 years of validity of the constitutional amendment, the complementary law cannot stipulate a competitive differential at a lower level than that guaranteed in the transition (referring to the one practiced in May 2022).

Every time fossil fuel rates are changed, so must biofuels in order to maintain the previous difference. This will apply both to state or federal legislative propositions and to judicial decisions with general effect (erga omnes).

The same rules should apply in the event that taxation on fossil fuels is based on the volume of production instead of rates on the price.

Speeches in Plenary

Deputy Christino Aureo (PP-RJ) stated that the proposal is the beginning of a set of actions that will bring a breath of fresh air to the Brazilian population. Deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL-AM) highlighted that the PEC favors people in a state of vulnerability.

The opposition voted in favor, but criticized the proposal to offer increased social benefits through a state of emergency with a deadline set by the end of this year. Representative Luiza Erundina (Psol-SP) stated that the government would be practicing “electoral fraud” by sponsoring the increases until December 31.

“This proposal for a constitutional amendment is a shameful electoral fraud, because 70 days before the electoral process, of general elections in the country, the president is suddenly taken by a terrible love for the poor and decides to make this package of benefits in an attempt to buy the vote of the people”, said Erundina.

For deputy Bohn Gass (PT-RS), the proposal is being voted on at an inappropriate political moment. “There is one more important element that we could address here: why didn’t he take this measure sooner?” he asked.

The Novo party maintained the obstruction against the proposal. For deputy Alexis Fonteyne (Novo-SP), the PEC will harm public accounts and further weaken the country’s economy. “What we are doing here is violence, gentlemen, and violence in favor of a vote, an election that is being absolutely irresponsible. Injecting money into the economy is, as I have said on other occasions, throwing gasoline on the fire of inflation,” he criticized.

rejected points

In the second round vote, the deputies rejected two highlights presented by the parties in an attempt to change the text, both with identical content to those voted on in the first round:

PT’s highlight intended to remove the expression “state of emergency” that supports extraordinary expenses in the year 2022;

Psol’s highlight intended to remove from the text the time limit of five months for the payment of additional installments of Auxílio Brasil with resources authorized by the proposal.

In the first round vote, other highlights were rejected:

PT’s highlight intended to remove the term “unpredictable” as a characterization of the rise in oil and fuel prices in the context of the justification presented for the extra expenses;

highlight of the Novo was intended to remove from the text the exemption from compliance with the legislation on fiscal responsibility, Golden Rule and achievement of primary outcome target in the budget;

and achievement of primary outcome target in the budget; highlight of the PSB intended to remove from the text the time limit of five months for the payment of additional installments of Auxílio Brasil with resources authorized by the PEC;

PCdoB’s highlight intended to remove from the text the resource limit of R$ 26 billion for the payment of the additional aid.

Reporting – Eduardo Piovesan and Carol Siqueira

Editing – Pierre Triboli