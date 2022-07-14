Chamber completes approval of PEC that circumvents the law and allows the government to create pre-election social package | Policy

The text was approved by 469 votes to 17 in the second round and by 393 votes to 14 in the first round. All highlights (proposals to change the text) were rejected. With the conclusion of the analysis in the second round, the PEC will be promulgated by the National Congress.

Find out how each deputy voted

The proposal mainly serves the electoral interest of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), a candidate for reelection, who in all polls of voting intention is behind his opponent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Among other points, the PEC increases the value of Auxílio Brasil, expands the Gas Valley and creates a “voucher” for truck drivers (read in detail further below). According to the text, all benefits end in December, the second month after the election. With approval this Wednesday, the government plans to start paying benefits on August 9.

Although contrary to the artifice that authorizes the government to declare a “state of emergency” in the country in order to create and pay benefits within three months of the election – which, under normal conditions, the legislation prohibits – opposition deputies contributed to the approval with favorable votes. They argue that it is necessary to provide assistance to the poorest part of the population, hit by the economic crisis that made Brazil return to the United Nations Hunger Map.

Nicknamed “PEC Kamikaze” by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes — when the government was not yet considering sponsoring the measure, then considered a “suicide” due to the imbalance in public accounts — the proposal provides for an additional expenditure of R$ 41, 2 billion not provided for in the federal budget. This Tuesday (12), however, the minister stated that the PEC does not have a fiscal impact this year.

In the Chamber, the matter was processed in an atypical rite, led by the president of the House, deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL). In order to speed up the process, the proposal was unified with another one already in progress, extraordinary sessions were held in order to accelerate deadlines – with the right to a one-minute session – and no changes were made to the text approved by the Senate. – if that happened, the proposal would have to return for consideration by the senators.

To ensure that the text was soon for enactment by Congress, all highlights (proposed amendments to the proposal) were rejected. In both rounds of voting, highlights that had the objective of withdrawing the declaration of a state of emergency from the PEC were overturned.

Lira opens new session, but with virtual presence permission, to vote on Electoral PEC

In addition, this Wednesday, Lira changed the voting rules to allow parliamentarians to register remotely. Remote voting, through virtual means, until then only allowed on Mondays and Fridays, was authorized. The measure was called “casuistry” by the opposition.

The president of the Chamber replied that the procedure was necessary because of a “serious” problem. The day before, a system failure interrupted the voting. Lira raised suspicions about the episode and insinuated that the failures could have occurred because of sabotage, but the Chamber’s internet provider reported that there was a break in the optical fiber. Lira called the Federal Police, which opened a preliminary investigation into the case.

The PEC establishes a state of emergency in 2022, due to the “extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the resulting social impacts”.

This paves the way for a number of benefits. See below:

Brazil Aid: expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion);

expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion); Self-employed truck drivers: creation of a R$ 1 thousand “voucher” (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);

creation of a R$ 1 thousand “voucher” (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion); Gas Assistance: increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion);

increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion); Free transport for seniors: compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion);

compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion); Taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion);

benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion); Feeds Brazil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations;

transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations; Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.

Incentive to biofuels

The PEC was merged into another, known as the PEC on Biofuels, which has also been approved in the Senate and has been in the Chamber for a longer period of time.

With that, the report by deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE) also incorporates into the Constitution a provision that guarantees a tax difference between fossil fuels, such as gasoline, and biofuels, such as ethanol.

The incorporation was another maneuver by Lira to accelerate the payment of benefits, making the PEC ‘Kamikaze’ not need to go through, for example, the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber, responsible for examining the constitutionality of all matters to be voted on by the plenary. This maneuver shortened the processing time of the proposal.

‘MMA PEC’ x social PEC

In the plenary, the Novo party oriented the vote against the proposal. The deputy Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP) classified the text as the “PEC of vale-tudo”.

“This House of Laws is barbarizing and going over many laws and many rules. Another name that represents this PEC well for me is ‘PEC of shame’ because everyone knows it’s wrong, everyone sees it’s wrong, but everyone is left with moral apathy. You justify a lot of atrocities that are being done here, using the poorest as an excuse”, said the parliamentarian.

Opposition parliamentarians declared a vote in favor of the text, but criticized the Bolsonaro government for assessing that the measure has “electoral” intentions.

“Brazil gave Bolsonaro the opportunity to govern for four years, and what did he do, besides bringing unrest to society? What has he done besides threatening democracy? What has he done, besides creating insecurity and raising prices? Now he comes with a PEC that is the ‘PEC Boca de Urna’ to try to change the result of the election”, stated Renildo Calheiros (PCdoB-PE).

Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA) defended the approval of the PEC, noting that the measure will increase the purchasing power of the population that receives Auxílio Brasil and, as a consequence, will improve the economy of the municipalities.

“If the economy is heated, the job offer increases, commerce improves, the industry produces more because commerce is selling. And these families, without a doubt, will be able, in addition to having a guarantee, food security, they will also be able to buy construction material to improve their housing, they will be able to buy new clothes, new clothes, shoes, buy appliances, in short , will move our economy a lot”, said the emedebista.