Chamber concludes vote, and PEC that enables nursing salary floor goes to enactment | Policy

The Chamber approved, in the second round, by 473 votes to 9 and one abstention, this Wednesday (13) the Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that makes it possible to establish a national floor for the remuneration of nurses, nursing technicians , nursing assistants and midwives. The text goes to promulgation.

The text, which originated in the Senate, had already been approved in the first round of the Chamber on Tuesday (12). To go to enactment by Congress, however, it needed to undergo a new analysis by the deputies.

The proposal includes in the Constitution the provision that a federal law will establish salary floors for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives.

The bill that creates the aforementioned federal law has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate (check the figures below), but it was never sent for presidential sanction. This is because parliamentarians considered that the provision should be included in the Constitution, to try to avoid lawsuits that could suspend the floor. For this, congressmen understand, it is necessary to enact the PEC beforehand.

The PEC also says that the Union, the States, the Federal District and the Municipalities, until the end of the year in which the law dealing with the floor is enacted, must adjust the remuneration of the positions or the respective career plans to meet the established values. for each professional category.

According to the bill already approved by the two Houses and awaiting sanction, the salary floor will be:

Nurses: BRL 4,750

BRL 4,750 Nursing technicians: BRL 3,325

BRL 3,325 Nursing assistants: BRL 2,375

BRL 2,375 midwives: BRL 2,375

The reporter for the article at Casa, Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-PR), highlighted in her report the importance of health professionals during the pandemic.

“Covid-19 has definitively revealed the importance of the SUS and of all health professionals, who have spared no effort on the front line of facing the pandemic, causing, unfortunately, due to the precarious and unhealthy conditions, the death of 872 valuable professionals in the nursing area, with irreparable losses for hundreds of families”, he wrote.

The parliamentarian also cites the survey “Nursing Profile in Brazil”, which says that 85.1% of these professionals are female.

According to Zanotto, the PEC “corrects a historical distortion, which compromises the valorization of the nursing area, a true engine of health services”.

Impact for states and municipalities

The Novo party declared its vote against the proposal. For deputy Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG), the proposal does not present the funding sources for the establishment of the floor for the categories contemplated.

Mitraud also said that the measure will impact the coffers of states and municipalities that will have an “abrupt increase in expenses” with the rise in salaries of nursing professionals.

“This PEC was made to try to give an air of constitutionality to something clearly unconstitutional, which was the vote on the Nursing Floor PL here a few months ago. Remember that it was promised by Parliamentarians in favor of the PL that that PL was constitutional. I heard now, it was also promised to nursing professionals that this PEC had a source of funding, and we know that it does not,” said Mitraud.